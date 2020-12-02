Beloved former Jeannette and Greensburg Central Catholic football coach Joseph G. Mucci has died of complications related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 86.
Mucci, a Derry Township High School and St. Vincent College graduate, won three WPIAL championships while coaching the Jayhawks from 1968 to 1985 — in 1971, ‘81 and ‘83. He also had success coaching at GCC before taking the Jeannette job. Mucci amassed a record of 183-49-4 during his legendary coaching career.
He’s the all-time winningest football coach in Jeannette program history with an overall record of 150-33-3. In his 18 seasons as the Jayhawks’ head football coach, Mucci led the team to 11 conference titles, including three undefeated seasons — each resulting in a district title. His Jayhawk squads, known for their defense, allowed only 8.8 points a game over his 18-year coaching span at Jeannette.
Mucci was inducted into the Jeannette Senior High School Hall of Fame, St. Vincent College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1982, the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, the PA Scholastic Football Coaches Hall of Fame (first Westmoreland County coach to be inducted) in 1997 and the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2016.
Rick Klimchock, Greensburg Salem girls’ basketball head coach, knew Mucci for decades. Klimchock, a former boys’ head basketball coach and guidance counselor at Jeannette, said Mucci was his role model, and someone he knew he could go to for help. He was devastated to hear of his longtime friend’s passing.
“Joe was a family man — so personable and so caring,” he said. “He commanded unbelievable respect from everybody.”
Klimchock was hired in 1992 to coach the Jayhawks while Mucci was athletic director, from 1968 to 1997.
“He told the school board, ‘This is who we’re hiring,” Klimchock said. “That’s the kind of respect Joe had.”
Mucci was a well-known sports figure in Westmoreland County, and beloved by many in the community.
“When you talked to him, he was so engaged with you,” Klimchock said. “He was so much more interested in hearing about your life than telling you about his own.”
Something Mucci told Klimchock has stuck with him over the years.
He said, “Anybody can coach a Doug Phillips (who played football at Harvard). But can you coach the rest of the guys? Then you are a coach.”
Mucci was also recognized by multiple organizations for his accomplishments, including the American Legion Service Award, David H. Weiss Recognition Award, three-time Dapper Can Club of Pittsburgh Honoree, Letter of Distinction Award from St. Vincent College and Outstanding Young Man in America Honoree.
“Not only was he a great coach in Westmoreland County, but he goes down as one of the WPIAL’s all-time great coaches,” Klimchock added.
