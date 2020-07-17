After dropping their first game in league play, the Latrobe Jethawks had been perfect ever since. Carrying a 12-game Westmoreland County American League Baseball winning streak that spanned more than a month, Latrobe’s surge came to an end on Thursday in a 3-2 defeat against Murrysville at Haymaker Park.
With the setback, the Jethawks fell to 12-2 in the rebranded Westmoreland County American League Baseball, and 15-7 overall. Murrysville, meanwhile, pulled even with Latrobe in the loss column, improving to 9-2 in the WCALB.
In a tightly-contested matchup, the game came down to a few opportunities the Jethawks missed, and a few extra chances they provided to Murrysville.
Latrobe manager Jason Bush cited his infielders missing a foul popup that extended an inning in which Murrysville scored, and his pitcher issuing a leadoff walk that resulted in the winning run as a few examples that swung the game in favor of the Eagles.
“I thought freebies had something to do with it,” lamented Bush. “Obviously, those were all big plays. I told the players at the end of the game, I think we’re a very good team, but to be a great team, we have to do the little things, and not allow those things to happen.”
To his point, Latrobe battled back with runs in the fourth and fifth innings to even the score at 2-2, but to open the bottom of the fifth, relief pitcher Logan Gustafson walked Zach Miller. Trevor Brncic followed with a single, and both players executed a double steal. Later in the inning, Luke Fisher provided an RBI single to right field, plating Miller for the eventual winning run.
After finding some success in the previous innings, Latrobe’s bats were stifled over the final two innings, as the Jethawks could only muster a one-out single in the sixth against Eagles’ pitcher Connor Helm, who went the distance. Helm surrendered just four hits, striking out four hitters.
Much like how Bush highlighted the plays on which Murrysville capitalized, the Jethawks scored both runs in part because of mistakes by their opponent. In the fourth, Jethawks right fielder Ben Anderson notched a one-out single, and then stole second. He moved to third and then scored on a pair of wild pitches by Helm to put the Jethawks on the board.
In the next inning, Tucker Knupp led off with a double to center field, and was replaced by pinch runner Jacob Bleehash. Helm retired the next two hitters, and appeared to get out of the inning after he struck out Clay Petrosky. But the third strike to Petrosky got past catcher David Franco, which allowed Petrosky to reach first, and Bleehash to move to third. In the subsequent at-bat, Petrosky attempted to steal second, and the throw from Franco sailed into center field, allowing Bleehash to score the tying run on the error.
Prior to the fourth inning, the Jethawks bats were held in check, as Helm allowed just one hit and a walk through the first three innings. The combination of some strong defensive plays by Murrysville and an inconsistent strike zone were factors in the offensive struggles for a team that had scored seven or more runs in each of the past seven outings.
“I thought the strike zone was a little bit in flux at times. That’s tough as a hitter not knowing what to do,” Bush noted. “One of our mottos is “so what.” We have to get to the next pitch. The players learned there was some adversity today, and we’ll do our best to try and correct that.”
While Murrysville produced twice as many hits as Latrobe, the Eagles missed plenty of opportunities to score. The hosts loaded the bases in the first inning, courtesy of two walks and a hit batter by Latrobe hurler Cam Dominick, but Dominick struck out Luke Treloar to escape unscathed.
In the second, Dominick retired the first two batters, but Franco, the No. 9 hitter, delivered a single and then swiped second base. The next hitter, Jeffrey Downs, produced a single to center that put the Eagles on the board.
Murrysville struck again next inning, as Miller crushed a triple to right-center field, and scored on a single by Brncic to make it 2-0.
Miller and Brncic were the offensive dynamos for Murrysville, as they each reached base three times, and Miller scored two of the three runs.
Latrobe, meanwhile, received a multi-hit effort by Vinny Amatucci.
Despite the setback, Bush reflected positively, not only for the impressive streak, but for the opportunity his team will have to improve from its miscues.
“To reel off 12 in a row in any league is pretty good,” he said. “There’s a lot to learn from. We went out, we battled, we made some mistakes; how do we correct them? If we correct them, I think we’re going to be just fine. If we don’t correct them, they’re going to continue to haunt us a little bit.”
The Jethawks will have an immediate opportunity to get back in the win column, as they travel to Hempfield Park tonight to play Hempfield East at 8 p.m.
———
Latrobe Murrysville ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 0 0 Downs 3 0 2 Clair 3 0 0 Helm 1 0 0 Anderson 3 1 1 Sciulli 4 0 0 Rafferty 2 0 0 Miller 2 2 1 Amatucci 3 0 2 Brncic 3 0 2 Boring 3 0 0 Treloar 3 0 1 Knupp 3 0 1 Fisher 3 0 1 Dominick 0 0 0 Sofran 3 0 0 L Mills 0 0 0 Franco 3 1 1 Bleehash 0 1 0 Bradish 2 0 0 Gustafson 2 0 0 Short 1 0 0
Totals 25 2 4 Totals 25 3 8Latrobe 000 110 0 — 2 4 0Murrysville 011 010 x — 3 8 1 Doubles: Knupp (L) Triples: Miller (M) Strikeouts by: Dominick-5, Gustafson-0, Rafferty-0 (L); Helm-4 (M) Base on balls by: Dominick-3, Gustafson-1, Rafferty-1 (L); Helm-2 (M) Winning pitcher: Connor Helm Losing pitcher: Logan Gustafson
