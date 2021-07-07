Playing a backloaded regular-season schedule that included a doubleheader on Monday, the top-seeded Latrobe Jethawks needed a strong performance from pitcher Logan Gustafson in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinals series against Hempfield East on Tuesday.
Gustafson did his part, earning a complete game victory, while the Jethawks displayed their offensive execution and speed on the bases to claim an 8-1 win at Legion-Keener Park.
As a result, Latrobe, which improved to 16-9, will have an opportunity today to close out No. 8 Hempfield East and advance to the District 31 American Legion semifinals later this week.
Gustafson, a 2020 Greater Latrobe grad who played at Westmoreland County Community College in the spring, was not overpowering, but extremely effective. He tossed a two-hitter, throwing approximately 80 pitches, despite five errors committed by Latrobe’s defense.
“He was really efficient, even though we didn’t help him out a couple of times,” said Latrobe manager Jason Bush. “It’s huge ... for our guy to be able to come out there, shut the door, and everybody is now kind of falling back on their proper rest as we go forward.”
The Jethawks, making their 31st consecutive postseason appearance, survived a scare in the top of the first, and then scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
After Gustafson retired the first two batters from Hempfield East (9-12), Hayden Teska and Brayden Patton each reached on errors. However, Teska was thrown out at third base trying to advance on the second Latrobe miscue, ending the threat.
In the bottom of the first, Erick Batista and Logan Short drew consecutive one-out walks for the Jethawks, and both players scored when cleanup hitter Ben Anderson blasted a triple to left field, giving Latrobe the 2-0 edge.
The score remained the same over the next two innings, as Gustafson worked around another error and a single in the second, and retired the side in order in the third. Meanwhile, Hempfield East hurler Jacob Smith settled in, allowing just a two-out triple by Short over the next two innings.
In the top of the fourth, Hempfield East appeared poised to break though, as Patton drew a leadoff walk, and Shane Evans followed with a single to put runners at the corners. With No. 6 hitter Liam Randolph at the plate, Hempfield East executed a sacrifice bunt, advancing only Evans to second. The peculiar decision backfired, though, as Gustafson induced a groundball to third baseman Vinny Amatucci, who threw home to eliminate the lead runner. The subsequent batter, Robbie Seigenfuse, flew out to right to end the threat.
Latrobe seemingly carried that momentum into the bottom of the inning, scoring four times to gain complete command.
Jake Bradish led off with a single to left, then Amatucci drew a walk. After Grant Dowden hit into a fielder’s choice, Gustafson singled to center to score Amatucci, making it 3-0. Rayce King followed with a perfectly-placed bunt on a squeeze play, as Dowden scored and King reached safely. With runners at the corners, King attempted to steal second, and as he induced a rundown, Gustafson broke for home, beating the throw, which allowed King to reach second, as well. Clay Petrosky capped the inning with a single to right-center that scored King, making it 6-0.
That inning proved the turning point, according to Bush.
“I think not only it was huge that we went from two to six, but how we did it ... a little bit of a small ball. Those can be backbreakers sometimes,” he said. “Our philosophy is to put a lot of pressure on (the defense). Not only do we do it well, but when other teams aren’t ready for it, it really works.”
That run support was more than enough for Gustafson, who recorded 11 consecutive outs between the fourth and seventh innings, using his change up with great success.
Latrobe tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, beginning with a King single to center. After a sacrifice bunt by Petrosky, Batista reached on a bunt single and then stole second. Both runners scored on a Short single to right, making it 8-0.
The shutout remained intact until two outs in the seventh, when the Jethawks’ errors finally proved costly. After two defensive blunders in the inning permitted runners at second and third, a Gustafson wild pitch allowed John McBride to score. However, the lefty hurler immediately rebounded to induce a groundout to end the contest.
Gustafson permitted just two hits, walking one while striking out two, in earning the victory. Short was the catalyst at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, a run scored, and a walk, while Bradish and King each had multi-hit performances.
Smith suffered the loss for Hempfield East, working five innings and surrendering eight hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.
Game 2 of the series will take place 5:30 p.m. today, and will be played at Seton Hill University in Greensburg. With the opportunity to sweep the set, the Jethawks expect a stiffer challenge from their opponent.
“We’d love to have a day off, but we know this is a quality program,” Bush said of Hempfield East. “They’re going to come out and punch us. But if we can just do our job, continue to put pressure on them, get another good pitching performance, then I like our chances to get to the next round.”
———
Hemp. East Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Firmstne 3 0 0 Petrsky 3 0 1 Cooper 1 0 0 Batista 3 2 1 Smith 3 0 0 Short 3 1 3 Teska 3 0 0 Bascino 0 0 0 Patton 2 0 0 Andersn 4 0 1 Evans 3 0 1 Bradish 4 0 2 Randlph 1 0 0 Amatcci 2 1 0 Lukhart 1 0 0 Dowden 3 1 1 McBride 3 1 0 Gustafsn 3 1 1 Seignfse 3 0 1 King 3 1 2 Willis 2 0 0 Krinock 0 1 0 Wilson 1 0 0
Totals 26 1 2 Totals 28 8 12Hemp. East 000 000 1 — 1 2 0Latrobe 200 402 x — 8 12 5 Triples: Anderson, Short Strikeouts by: Gustafson-2 (L); Smith-6, Wilson-0 (HE) Base on balls by: Gustafson-1 (L); Smith-3, Wilson-0 (HE) Winning pitcher: Logan Gustafson Losing pitcher: Jacob Smith
