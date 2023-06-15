Facing a 2-1 deficit midway through the game, the Latrobe Jethawks plated 12 runs in the final three innings for a 13-2 win Tuesday, June 13, over the Homer City Post 493 Bearcats in American Legion Baseball action.
The 5 p.m. game at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City was initially scheduled to be the first contest of a doubleheader, but inclement weather forced the postponement of the second game.
The Jethawks scored one run in the first inning of play before the Bearcats clawed their way back, scoring a pair in the home half of the third for a 2-1 advantage.
Latrobe then rattled off four runs in the fourth, another four in the fifth and four in the sixth for a 13-2 advantage. Unable to decrease the deficit, the 10-run mercy rule took effect after six innings, giving the Jethawks a 13-2 win.
Colin Bush was 2 for 3 with one double, two runs scored and one RBI. Teammate Duncan Foust was 2 for 3 with one double, three runs scored and one RBI for the Jethawks. Erick Batista was 1 for 4 for Latrobe with one double and 4 RBIs. Jacob Albaugh also had an extra-base hit for the Jethawks as he was 1 for 3 with one double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Vincent Amatucci and Logan Bradish were each 1 for 4 at the plate with one run scored. Adam Moreland scored two runs and was credited with one RBI, while Dominick Cararini tallied one run and one RBI. Jack Stynchula also scored one run for the Jethawks.
Andrew McGee led Homer City at the plate as he went 2 for 4 with one double, his team’s lone extra-base hit. Braden Dunn was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Caleb Palmer was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Michael Dolan and Kadin Homer were each 1 for 3 with one RBI in the game.
Bradish started the game for Latrobe as he gave up two runs on six hits in four innings of work. He struck out six batters and walked three. Cole Short made a relief appearance for the Jethawks, striking out two batters while issuing one base on balls in two innings of work.
Palmer got the start for the Bearcats, pitching into the fourth inning of play, where he gave up four runs and was unable to record an out. He was credited with pitching three innings while giving up five runs and walking five batters. He handed off the ball in the fourth inning to Homer, who recorded all three outs for the inning, including one strikeout. Garret Minnick recorded two outs in the fifth inning as he gave up four runs on two hits. He passed the ball off to Jonathan Cribbs, who was credited with 1.1 innings of work while giving up four runs on four hits.
In other American Legion Baseball news, the Unity Bulldogs were scheduled for a 6 p.m. game Monday, June 12, at Mount Pleasant. The game was initially postponed due to wet grounds, and rescheduled for Tuesday, June 13, when it was again postponed, this time due to inclement weather. The game will now be played 6 p.m. June 25 at Mount Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School. In the meantime, the Bulldogs and Jethawks are scheduled to compete this weekend in a tournament in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
