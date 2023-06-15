Facing a 2-1 deficit midway through the game, the Latrobe Jethawks plated 12 runs in the final three innings for a 13-2 win Tuesday, June 13, over the Homer City Post 493 Bearcats in American Legion Baseball action.

The 5 p.m. game at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City was initially scheduled to be the first contest of a doubleheader, but inclement weather forced the postponement of the second game.

