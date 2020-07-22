Thanks to a late scheduling adjustment, Latrobe’s Legion-Keener Field will be one of several host fields for a four-day wooden bat baseball tournament starting this week.
Legion-Keener, along with facilities in Trafford and Monroeville, will host games as part of the 12-team high school division of the Atlantic Coast Baseball 8th Annual Slugger Wood Bat World Series. The tournament was scheduled to be played in Washington, Pa., before field availability issues prompted a change in venue.
According to the tournament website, the event — which features players ranging from 9U to the high school level — is among the largest tournaments of its kind in the Northeast United States. In previous years, it has boasted 150 teams from more than 10 states and two Canadian provinces.
The Jethawks will kick off tournament play at 9 a.m. Thursday when they face Pittsburgh Spikes-Forbes 17U at Legion-Keener. Latrobe is slated to take on the TCT Kings 17U squad at 11 a.m. later that day at Legion-Keener.
At 9 a.m. Friday, the Jethawks are scheduled to play US Elite 2021/Flanley at Legion-Keener.
Other high school division contests at Legion-Keener not involving the Jethawks include games at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, along with games at 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Friday. Legion-Keener will also host four pool play games on Saturday and up to four consolation games on Sunday (if necessary).
Other high school division games for the four-day tournament will be held at All-American Park in Trafford and Gateway High School in Monroeville.
For more details about tournament, visit www.playacbaseball.com or the event’s Facebook page.
The Jethawks clinched the regular-season championship of the Westmoreland County American League (WCALB) thanks to Hempfield East’s win over Murrysville on Monday. Latrobe boasts a 16-9 overall record and a 12-2 mark in WCALB play. The team has lost three of its last four since a recent seven-game winning streak.
The WCALB playoffs begin with a wild card game on Sunday followed by a best-of-three quarterfinal series that gets underway on Monday. The playoffs will lead to a championship game, currently scheduled for Aug. 4, at a time and site to be determined.
The top three WCALB teams will advance to an eight-team regional competition, which is currently scheduled for Aug. 7-9 at Hollidaysburg. A second field location will be at Juniata Field in Altoona. The teams will include, Hollidaysburg, in addition to the top two from Cambria and Central Pennsylvania, along with the top three Westmoreland County teams.
Also announced on Tuesday, because of health concerns, West Hempfield halted its 2020 season following a 3-1 loss at Young Township on July 8. West Hempfield’s organization began isolating its players after that contest, and following a series of votes, it was decided to allow West Hempfield to freeze its season. However, provided player safety, it will enter the playoffs as the No. 9 seeded team.
Per league vote, all of West Hempfield’s games will be wiped out from the season. The team will enter the playoffs with a 0-0 league record and the WCALB Wild Card Game is tentatively set for 1 p.m. Sunday, as West Hempfield travels to Mount Pleasant. The winner of that game will advance to face Latrobe in a best-of-three series beginning 5:30 p.m. Monday at Legion-Keener Field.
Murrysville (10-3) is the No. 2 seed, while Hempfield East (7-5) is currently ranked third, followed by Yough (6-7) and Bushy Run (5-6) in fifth. Young Township (5-9) is in sixth and Derry (4-7) in seventh place, currently.
Derry’s scheduled game against Yough on Tuesday was rained out. The Eagles will try again 6 p.m. tonight against Yough at Sloan Field in Blairsville. Derry is also in action 6 p.m. Thursday versus Murrysville at Sloan Field, and the Eagles complete the regular season, 8 p.m. Friday against Hempfield East at Hempfield Park.
