Unity's Michael Naggy and Latrobe's Logan Bradish chat

Unity’s Jacob Cramer and Latrobe’s Erick Batista exchange greetings after Batista was ruled safe at third base during the two teams’ first meeting earlier this season.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

A combination of Duncan Foust and Dominick Cararini threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 22-0 mercy rule victory for the Latrobe Jethawks against local rival Unity in both team’s regular season finale Sunday afternoon.

Foust threw four innings of no-hit ball, allowing only two baserunners, both who reached on walks, while also striking out two batters as well. Cararini allowed the first two batters to reach in the fifth inning as he hit both players but followed with a 6-5-3 double play and pop out to the shortstop to end the game.

