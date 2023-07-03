A combination of Duncan Foust and Dominick Cararini threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 22-0 mercy rule victory for the Latrobe Jethawks against local rival Unity in both team’s regular season finale Sunday afternoon.
Foust threw four innings of no-hit ball, allowing only two baserunners, both who reached on walks, while also striking out two batters as well. Cararini allowed the first two batters to reach in the fifth inning as he hit both players but followed with a 6-5-3 double play and pop out to the shortstop to end the game.
“Duncan (Foust) was really good (Sunday),” Latrobe Manager Jason Bush said. “He walked the first batter in the first two innings and then he settled in and we got a couple of double plays. Dom (Cararini) hasn’t pitched in a while and he was a little rusty but got the double play, which helped. You should never underplay when a team throws a no-hitter because it’s important and I’m happy for the kids and you always have to give the catcher credit as well.”
The Latrobe defense was stellar as well, committing only one error while turning a couple of double plays in the first and second innings.
“The defense has been that way all year,” Bush said. “We certainly don’t want to jinx it but we have played really good defense from the get-go. After we got all of our players back from (Greater Latrobe Senior) high school’s big run, we really settled in and have done a great job and they feel that and take pride in that.”
It was a huge day offensively for the Jethawks, too. All 14 players who entered the game for Latrobe scored at least one run. The Jethawks scored 22 runs on 10 hits to cruise to the blowout win, scoring one run in the first, six in the second, eight in the third, and seven in the fourth inning. Latrobe also walked 10 times in the game.
Haden Sierocky led the way offensively, bursting out with four RBIs, including a three-run triple. Louis Amatucci had two hits at the top of the lineup for the Jethawks, going 2 for 3 with a double, single, hit by pitch, walk and one RBI.
Vincent Amatucci recorded one hit and two RBIs as well, while also reaching base on two walks. Erick Batista had a big game as well, going 1 for 3 with a three-run triple. Leo Bazala, Cole Short Andrew Hantz, Logan Bradish and Foust all recorded hits for the Jethawks.
Bazala and Short had one RBI each and Foust brought in two runs on a two-run double for Latrobe. Colin Bush walked twice and recorded an RBI on one of the walks. Mason Hrubes reached base in his only plate appearance for the Jethawks in the fourth inning.
For Unity, Jack Thomas, Leland Weideberg, Jacob Cramer and Jackson McMullen were the lone players to reach base, with all coming on walks and hits by pitches.
The Jethawks close out the regular season 15-7-2 overall and 13-5 in District 31. The Unity Bulldogs on the other hand close out their season with a 2-16 record.
Latrobe has clinched a spot in the District 31 playoffs for the 33rd consecutive year. Latrobe is scheduled to take on Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park.
The Jethawks earned the No. 3 seed with Murrysville finishing in second place and Bushy Run taking the regular season title. Behind Latrobe is Hempfield East, Young Township, Somerset, Homer City and Blairsville.
“Last weekend we struggled a little bit,” Bush said. “We lost a game on Sunday and Monday and a couple of those were rain shortened, but to win six in a row after that is a testament to these guys. They just kept plugging along and they didn’t let a couple of losses bother them and obviously the momentum is on our side right now as we head into the playoffs. This is a good group of kids who I enjoy coaching.”
