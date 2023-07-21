The Latrobe Jethawks will be the host of the Pennsylvania State Legion Baseball Tournament starting next week. The double-elimination tournament will run from Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28.
All games for the tournament will be played at Rosa-Oglietti Field in Derry Township. Eight teams will compete for the state championship crown.
The Latrobe Jethawks were automatic qualifiers due to being the host of the tournament. Quakertown will represent Region 2, Falls represents Region 3, and Paxton is the representative for Region 4.
Greater Pittston was the Region 5 champion and will be its representative, with Charleroi representing Region 6, Beech Creek representing Region 7 (Latrobe Jethawks’ region) and Wesleyville being the representative for Region 8.
Latrobe Jethawks manager Jason Bush is very excited that the Jethawks are not only hosting the tournament but are able to take part and compete for the championship as well.
“I hope the community appreciates what we are doing and comes out to support us,” Bush said. “It’s the first time we have ever hosted the state tournament and we hope the community is proud.”
Despite Latrobe falling in the Region 7 tournament, the Jethawks are proud to represent Region 7 as the host team for the state tournament.
“Our boys know what a great opportunity they have,” Bush said. “We get to host and hopefully make a run to the championship. The top two teams out of this tournament will go to nationals in Morgantown, West Virginia.”
Bush said there are keys to success in this tournament and the team must follow those keys if they want an opportunity to hold the state championship trophy late next week.
“We have to play clean baseball,” he said. “We need to pitch well, have quality at-bats and play sound defense. That’s the recipe to success.”
Latrobe will take on the Region 8 champions, Wesleyville, at 7:05 p.m. Monday for its first game of the tournament. Quakertown will open the tournament with a 10:15 a.m. game against Greater Pittston.
Paxton and Beech Creek will follow at 1:05 p.m., and Charleroi will take on Falls at 4:05 p.m., prior to the Jethawks’ contest.
