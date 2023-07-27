The Latrobe Jethawks’ season came to an end at the hands of Falls by a final score of 5-2 in an elimination game in Derry Township in the Pennsylvania State Legion Baseball Tournament.
Latrobe concludes its season with a 21-12-2 record, including one win in the state tournament.
“It’s always challenging to get a new group of kids together and I thought the kids gelled together pretty well,” Latrobe Assistant Coach Zach Bush said. “We got a little bit of a late start because of the success of Greater Latrobe High School. I think we have a lot to be proud of.”
Bush said there were plenty of positives to take away from this season, despite not winning the tournament.
“This is as good of a finish a Latrobe team has had,” he said. “We talked about going in that every time Latrobe has made it to states, they have won a game, we were looking for two (wins) but we just came up a little bit short.”
Latrobe was stymied by Falls starting pitcher, Wyatt Spinks, who pitched 6.2 innings, giving up two runs, limiting them to only five hits, while also striking out four batters as well.
“I thought we flushed (Tuesday’s) loss and were prepared to play,” Bush said. “For the second straight night we got the first two guys on base and didn’t cash in, in the first inning and I think that was a bit deflating to them.”
The Jethawks pitchers kept Latrobe in the game for the most part. Adam Moreland started on the mound, pitching three plus innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits. Cole Short relieved Moreland, pitching two innings, giving up two runs on one hit, while striking out one batter and walking three.
Vinny Amatucci then came in and pitched two innings, giving up one run on no hits, striking out two batters and walking one batter.
“We rolled with some younger guys on the mound on (Wednesday),” Bush said. “We went with some guys with a little less experience and to be honest with you, I thought they gave us a chance in the game. This was just a bad time for the bats to go a little bit cold here.”
Offensively, Vinny Amatucci had a nice day for the Jethawks. He went 2-4 with two singles and two RBIs both coming on a single in the seventh inning to get Latrobe on the board.
Lou Amatucci, Haden Sierocky and Erick Batista had the other three hits for the Jethawks, all of them being singles.
After a scoreless first couple of innings, Falls got on the board first in the third scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead. They then added two more runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning to increase its lead to 5-0.
Latrobe ended the Falls shutout with two outs in the seventh inning as Vinny Amatucci kept the Jethawks alive with his two-RBI single, scoring both Andrew Hantz, who pinch ran for the pinch-hitter Dom Carinini, and Lou Amatucci to cut the Falls lead to 5-2 but that was all they would get as Falls came away with the win.
“I don’t want to question any of the guys we have,” Bush said. “We are going to continue to work with the high schools and build depth on the roster. On the other side of the coin, we had some young guys get really good experience against some really good teams. It goes both ways when it comes to depth.”
Bush wanted to make it known that he and the entire team are very thankful for all of the support they have gotten the entire season, especially all of the volunteers who have helped this week as the Jethawks hosted the state tournament.
“First of all, on behalf of Jason (Bush), the coaches, and our team, and the post, we would like to thank the city of Latrobe and the surrounding communities for all of the support,” Bush said. “From fans coming to the game, our field crew who has worked since Sunday and will work the whole way through the tournament in 90-degree weather, we couldn’t have done this without them. A lot of the volunteers are parents of players, parents of former players, former players and that just means a lot to look down the sideline and see all of the former Jethawks who were here to help. It really made hosting the tournament worthwhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.