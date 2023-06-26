Latrobe led early and never looked back as the Jethawks scored a 13-0 American Legion Baseball win over the neighboring Unity Bulldogs in a game played Friday, June 23, at Whitney Field.
The Jethawks were led by starting pitcher Cole Short, who scattered two hits over six innings of work in a complete game shutout for Latrobe. He struck out five and did not walk a single batter.
Short was gifted a 4-0 lead after the Jethawks plated four runs in the top of the first inning. Three more runs in the second increased the lead to 7-0. With Short posting zeros on the scoreboard, Latrobe held steady until the sixth inning of play, when the Jethawks scored six runs to invoke the 10-run mercy rule in a 13-0 win.
Haden Sierocky was 2 for 3 with one run scored, four RBIs and two stolen bases for the Jethawks. Erick Batista was 1 for 3 with one triple, two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base. Logan Bradish also recorded an extra-base hit as he was 1 for 2 with one double, three runs scored and one RBI. Vincent Amatucci was 1 for 3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Colin Bush was 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the Jethawks. Leo Bazala was 1 for 2 with one run scored for Latrobe, while Louis Amatucci scored three runs and stole one base. Duncan Foust was hit by a pitch and later stole a base. Jacob Albaugh and Nathan Lemmon each scored one run for the Jethawks. Dominick Cararini was credited with one RBI for the Jethawks.
Latrobe batters routinely worked the count against Unity pitchers, walking 12 times in the game.
Anthony Massari was 1 for 3 for the Bulldogs, while teammate Michael Naggy was 1 for 2 for the home team.
Joshua Vacha started the game on the hill for Unity as he gave up seven runs on three hits in 1.2 innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked six. He passed off the ball to Jack Thomas, who yielded six runs on four hits in 3.1 innings on the mound. Thomas walked three batters during his relief appearance. Jacob Cramer closed out the game for the Bulldogs as he recorded the final three outs of the sixth inning. He struck out three and walked three.
