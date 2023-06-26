Latrobe led early and never looked back as the Jethawks scored a 13-0 American Legion Baseball win over the neighboring Unity Bulldogs in a game played Friday, June 23, at Whitney Field.

The Jethawks were led by starting pitcher Cole Short, who scattered two hits over six innings of work in a complete game shutout for Latrobe. He struck out five and did not walk a single batter.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

