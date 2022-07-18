Logan Short’s three-run home run in the first inning set the tempo for the Latrobe Jethawks in their opening game of the American Legion Region 7 tournament at Bedford.
With Vinny and Louie Amatucci on base, Short hit the long ball to left field to get the first runs for Latrobe as it rolled to a 13-3 win over Hollidaysburg in the pool-play tournament.
The Jethawks were only getting started as they would next post eight runs in the top of the second inning.
Cooper Basciano walked to start the inning for Latrobe. Next Erick Batista doubled on a line drive to left field, with Basciano advancing to the third base.
Louie Amatucci, then, doubled to score Basciano to make it a 4-0 game, and move Batista to third. A Vinny Amatucci walk loaded up the bases. A Short walk forced home another run for the Jethawks’ to give them the 5-0 lead.
In the next at-bat, Logan Bradish was hit by a pitch which, again, forced another run across for Latrobe, making it 6-0.
Next, Payton Henry hit a ground ball and reached first base on an error by the Hollidaysburg shortstop; the error allowed Vinny Amatucci to score, putting the Jethawks up 7-0.
Next, Rayce King hit a pop-fly fielder’s choice to right field, that allowed Short to score as Henry was thrown out at second base. Adam Moreland was next hit by a pitch to load the bases, again, for the Jethawks.
Coming back around in the batting order, Basciano walked to force across another run, boosting the Latrobe lead to 9-0.
Batista singled next to left field to score Bradish and Moreland to push the Jethawks to a 11-0 lead.
A double play would end the inning for Latrobe.
Two hit-by-pitches, a fielder’s choice and a walk would lead Short scoring Latrobe’s 12th run in the top of the third inning.
The Jethawks added their 13th run when Batista was forced home with the bases loaded and Bradish was hit by a pitch.
With the win, Latrobe was set to face Bedford Sunday in its next game, but it was washed out as rain moved across the area.
Latrobe will now play back-to-back games today.
The first is the rescheduled game against Bedford, which is scheduled for a noon start.
The Jethawks will then play Beech Creek at 3 p.m.
King earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Latrobe.
He surrendered two runs on three hits over four innings, striking out three and walking none. Erick Batista threw one inning in relief.
Owen Dombrosky took the loss for Hollidaysburg.
He gave up eight runs on five hits over one inning, striking out one.
