With its 3-0 win over Young Township Wednesday, the Latrobe Jethawks secured their second American Legion District 31 title in as many years.
With their back-to-back ’ships, the Jethawks now turn their attention to the American Legion Region 7 tournament that is set to start Saturday in Bedford.
“We are going up there Saturday and we think we have a good chance to compete,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “I will take these guys anywhere. I will take them to West Virginia. I will take them to Bedford. I will take them to Boyertown. I will take them to Denver; I don’t care, I will go anywhere with these guys.”
The Region 7 tourney is set to run July 16-19 as games will take place over two locations, Bedford High School (Field 1) and Everett High School (Field 2).
The first three days will feature pool play with the semifinals and championship game to take place on the final day of the tournament.
Pool A consists of:
Host: Bedford
Cambria-Somerset No. 2: Hollidaysburg
Central Penn No. 2: Beech Creek
District 31 No. 1: Latrobe
Pool B consists of :
Cambria-Somerset No. 1: St. Michael
Central Penn No. 1: Philipsburg
District 31 No. 2: Young Township
District 31 No. 3: Bushy Run
The schedule of games is as follows:
July 16
Game 1: Philipsburg vs. Young Township, 11 a.m.
Game 2: St. Michael vs. Bushy Run, 12:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Game 3: Latrobe vs. Hollidaysburg, 2 p.m.
Game 4: Beech Creek vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.
July 17
Game 5: Bushy Run vs. Young Township, 11 a.m.
Game 6: St. Michael vs. Philipsburg, 12:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Game 7: Beech Creek vs. Hollidaysburg, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Latrobe vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.
July 18
Game 9: Young Township vs. St. Michael, 11 a.m.
Game 10: Bushy Run vs. Philipsburg, 12:30 p.m. (Field 2)
Game 11: Beech Creek vs. Latrobe, 2 p.m.
Game 12: Hollidaysburg vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.
Game 13: Semifinal #1, 11 a.m.
Game 14: Semifinal #2, 2 p.m.
Game 15: Championship, 5 p.m.
The Jethawks competed in a college showcase Thursday Bush plans a practice before heading to Bedford on Saturday.
“I think we will have a light workout Friday and we will be ready to roll,” he said.
