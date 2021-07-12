The Latrobe Legion baseball team is no stranger to the American Legion District 31 championship game.
The Jethawks solidified another trip back to the title game.
Latrobe punched its ticket to the American Legion District 31 championship game, as the top-seeded Jethawks rallied for an 11-3 victory against No. 4 Young Township during Sunday’s second game of the best-of-three semifinal playoff series at Bertolino Field.
Jake Bradish tossed a no-hitter during Saturday’s first game in the best-of-three semifinal, as the Jethawks blanked Young Township, 4-0, at Legion-Keener Field, setting the stage for Sunday’s series-clinching victory.
“It’s huge,” Latrobe Legion manager Jason Bush said. “We started out 0-2 and we had a couple injuries, and then to make the run we have is really gratifying to have a chance to play for the district championship.”
The American Legion season was canceled last year because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Latrobe participated in a new one-year independent summer baseball league, which consisted of nine Westmoreland County-based teams.
Latrobe made a championship-game appearance in that independent league and a trip to its regional tournament.
One year later, the Jethawks are going back to the District 31 championship game and the Region 7 tournament.
Latrobe will play No. 2 Bushy Run or No. 3 Yough, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the American Legion District 31 championship game at Legion-Keener Field. Yough holds a 1-0 lead in its semifinal series. Game 2 was suspended because of weather on Sunday and it will be resumed and played in its entirety, 5:30 p.m. today at Penn-Trafford High School. Game 3, if necessary, will be played Tuesday at Yough High School.
The Jethawks are now 10-time District 31 finalists, last appearing in the championship game in 2016 prior to last year’s title-game appearance in the independent league. Latrobe has appeared in the championship game four times in the last seven seasons and seven times in the last 14 years, dating back to 2008.
The Jethawks have also clinched a berth in the upcoming Region 7 Tournament, which begins Saturday at Saint Michael.
Latrobe has appeared in the Region 7 tournament 13 times since 1992, including last season’s independent league and the host team in 2019. The Jethawks have been involved in regional play nine times in the last 14 years, including the last three seasons. They have appeared in the regional seven times in the last 10 seasons. Latrobe captured the Region 7 Tournament and advanced to the Pennsylvania State Tournament, both in 2013.
Latrobe had just one run on five hits on Sunday against Young Township, but the Jethawks found their groove, scoring 10 runs in the final two innings. The late-game surge started with four runs on four hits in the sixth and six more runs in the seventh on five hits, as the Jethawks cruised to an eight-run victory.
“It’s a testament to our players,” Bush said. “We are always talking about making adjustments. The (Young Township) pitcher did a really nice job the first time or two through the lineup, but we did a really good job making adjustments.”
Bush pointed to the Jethawks’ baserunning, successful small ball and clutch hits in the later innings.
Their pitching also proved crucial throughout the two-game series.
Bradish started it off with his no-hitter in Saturday’s first game of the series and the combination of Logan Gustafson and Jacob Bleehash followed it up in Game 2 on Sunday.
Gustafson started Sunday’s game, and he pitched four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing just two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Bleehash entered in the fifth, and he pitched two-and-a-third, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
“Our pitching has been outstanding from day one,” Bush said. “(On Saturday), Jake was incredible, (Sunday), Logan kept us in the game, and then Bleehash came in and did a great job, allowing us to not have to use any more pitchers.”
Latrobe took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, as Bradish came through with a two-out, RBI single to centerfield, which scored Erick Batista.
Young Township answered in the bottom of the second. Braden Staats led off with a walk and Brandon Gaston singled, as the Renegades had runners on first and second. After a groundout and a walk, Kody Templeton’s ground out plated a run to tie the game.
Young Township took its first and only lead of the series when Staats hit a RBI single, scoring Brice Laurenti to give the Renegades a 2-1 edge.
The score remained 2-1 through five complete. Then, the Jethawks did their part to break out and advance to the title game.
In the top of the sixth, leadoff hitter Clay Petrosky roped what proved to be the game-winning single to left field, which scored Grant Dowden and Gustafson to give Latrobe a 3-2 lead.
But the Jethawks weren’t done. After an infield single by Batista, Logan Short ripped a RBI double to the centerfield fence, plating Petrosky. Ben Anderson also scored a run with a base knock to make it a 5-2 game entering the bottom of the sixth.
Bleehash struck out a pair and induced a flyout, as the Latrobe offense added to its lead in the top of the seventh.
The Jethawks poured it on in the seventh, as Batista had a RBI single, Short drove in two with a double, Anderson hit a sacrifice fly and Bradish finished the inning with a RBI single for an 11-2 lead and the eventual series win.
Bleehash allowed a run in the bottom of the inning, but the series was already determined, as the Jethawks advanced.
Short led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3, including two doubles, two walks, a run and three RBI. Batista and Bradish also tallied three hits, while Petrosky contributed a pair of singles from the leadoff spot. Bleehash earned the mound win in relief.
“We struggled the first couple innings, but I just stayed short to the ball and put it in play,” Short said. “It feels great (to get to the championship). We worked hard as a team to get to this point, and it feels good.”
Game 1
Latrobe, 4
Young Twp. 0
Bradish led the way with his no-hitter during Saturday’s first game of the series. He went the distance, ending with five strikeouts and a walk.
The teams were tied, 0-0, through three innings until the Jethawks scored twice in the fourth and added two more in the fifth inning, which was more than enough for Bradish.
Anderson guided the offense with a pair of singles and a run scored, while Gustafson singled twice and drove in a pair of runs. Mason Krinock, Dante Basciano and Grant Dowden also scored for the Jethawks, which produced four runs on seven hits.
Anderson led off the fourth with a single and Krinock was inserted as a pinch runner. With one out, Vinny Amatucci singled and Dowden walked to load the bases. Gustafson singled in a run and Petrosky drew a two-out walk to give Latrobe a 2-0 lead.
The Jethawks added to the advantage in the fifth. With one out, Anderson and Bradish singled and Amatucci walked to load the bases. Dowden lifted a sacrifice fly and Gustafson added a RBI single to complete the scoring and give the Jethawks a Game 1 win.
———
Latrobe Young Twp. ab r h ab r h
Petrsky 5 2 2 Colemn 4 0 0 Batista 5 3 3 Laurnti 4 1 1 Short 5 1 3 Yard 4 0 0 Andersn 5 0 0 Staats 4 2 2 Bradish 5 0 3 Gaston 4 0 2 Amatcci 5 0 1 Prugh 4 0 0 Dowden 5 2 2 Fairmn 3 0 0 Gustafsn 4 0 2 Templetn 3 0 1 Mills 4 1 0 Kavulic 3 0 0
Totals 43 11 12 Totals 33 3 6Latrobe 100 004 6 — 11 12 0Young Twp. 011 000 1 — 3 6 0 Doubles: Short-2, Dowden (L) Strikeouts by: Gustafson-4, Bleehash-3 (L) Fairman-5, Staats-0, Templeton-0 (YT) Base on balls by: Gustafson-4, Bleehash-1 (L); Fairman-5, Staats-1, Templeton-1 (YT) Winning pitcher: Jake Bleehash Losing pitcher: Blake Fairman ———
Young Twp. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Coleman 3 0 0 Petrsky 2 0 1 Laurenti 3 0 0 Batista 3 0 0 Yard 2 0 0 Short 4 0 0 Staats 3 0 0 Andersn 4 1 2 Gaston 3 0 0 Krinck 0 1 0 Prugh 2 0 0 Bradsh 3 0 1 Fairman 2 0 0 Bascino 0 1 0 Smoyer 2 0 0 Amatcci 2 0 1 Kavulc 1 0 0 Dowden 0 1 0 Gustafsn 3 0 1 King 2 0 0 Macey 1 0 0
Totals 21 0 0 Totals 24 4 7Young Twp. 000 000 0 — 0 0 1Latrobe 000 220 x — 4 7 0 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Bradish-5 (L); Coleman-4 (YT) Base on balls by: Bradish-1 (L); Coleman-5 (YT) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Dustin Coleman
