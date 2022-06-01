The Latrobe Jethawks continue to notch victories in the early part of the American Legion District 31 season.
After downing visiting Yough, 4-2, on Tuesday, the Jethawks chalked up its fourth straight win. The team blanked Homer City 9-0 on opening day. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the Jethawks added two more wins where they rolled to a 15-1 win over Derry and a 4-1 win over Somerset at the Teener League tournament.
The Jethawks now stand at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district play, after giving up just four runs in their first four games.
Part of the reason for that solid start is the pitching the Jethawks are getting out of Payton Henry.
Against Yough, Henry went six-and-2/3 innings. He struck out 13 and walked two.
“Payton again, it all starts with the starting pitching,” Latrobe head coach Jason Bush said. “He did a great job; he was in command. This is the second game in a row where Payton has really shut the other team down. I think that one of (Yough’s) runs are going to be counted as earned, so in two games, (Payton) has only given up one earned run in almost 14 innings. He is off to a great start.”
Henry’s other start was against Homer City on opening day last week.
One would have thought that the heat of the day may have played a spoiler for the Jethawks, but Bush sees the silver lining as it gave another pitcher a chance to showcase their talent.
“Unfortunately it is one of the first really hot days for the guys and his pitch count was getting up there,” Bush said. “(Henry) wanted to finish and with what his pitch count was, we thought it best to try and go to Adam (Moreland). He really stepped up, that is a freshman out there. We needed one out from him and that is what he gave us. He is going to help us a lot of the year.”
With Henry in command on the mound, the Jethawks helped by getting their bats going early. They posted a run in the first inning to get on the scoreboard, 1-0 when Logan Short singled driving home the RBI.
The bats sprang to life in the second inning for the Jethawks as it would tally three runs to go up 4-0.
With two runners on base, Rayce King would single, driving in one run to put the Jethawks up 2-0. On the very next at-bat, Erick Batista singled, driving in another run, making it 3-0. The Jethawks got their final run in the inning on a run that scored from third after Yough’s catcher overthrew the second baseman on an attempted tag out.
The bats were going early and I thought we hit some balls on the numbers,” Bush said. “I thought we ran the bases well. We took the extra base a couple of times. We moved up on some of those things that we talk about as being aggressive as a team. I thought those guys did a real good job.”
Yough posted its first run in the third and it got another in the seventh to bring the score to 4-2.
The Jethawks will take today off for Greater Latrobe High School’s commencement ceremony. They will next be in action on June 3 against Unity.
“We are taking (today) off for graduation,” Bush said. “We will have a good practice on Thursday and then we go over to Unity on Friday, which is always a battle. It is the old backyard brawl. We are excited about it.”
