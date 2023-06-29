Boosted by two strong innings right out of the gate, the Latrobe Jethawks cruised to an 11-1 victory over Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 on the road Tuesday, June 27, in American Legion Baseball action.
Initially scheduled to be played in Latrobe, the contest was relocated due to field conditions. The game was instead played at the baseball field located on the Somerset Area Junior-Senior High School campus.
The Jethawks, playing as the home team, plated four runs in the bottom of the opening inning and three runs in the second for an early 7-0 advantage. After the Businessmen got on the scoreboard with one run in the top of the fourth inning, Latrobe responded with two runs in the home half of the fourth for a 9-1 lead. The Jethawks ended the game one inning early thanks to the 10-run mercy rule after scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth frame for an 11-1 win.
Logan Bradish led all hitters at the plate as he was a perfect 3 for 3 in the game with one double, four runs scored and one RBI. Vincent Amatucci followed for the Jethawks as he was 3 for 4 in the game with two doubles, one run scored and two RBIs. Erick Batista was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base. Starting pitcher Haden Sierocky helped himself out as he went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two stolen bases. Louis Amatucci was 1 for 2 with three runs scored. He was also hit by a pitch in the game. Cole Short hit a sacrifice fly to record one RBI for Latrobe, and Nathan Lemmon scored one run.
Zane Hagans was 1 for 1 with one double and one run scored for the Businessmen. He also walked twice in the game. Owen Miller was 1 for 2 with one RBI for Somerset, while teammates Kahne Foltz, Cole Johnson and Christian Musser each singled in the loss. Musser was also hit by a pitch in the game.
Sierocky got the win on the mound for the Jethawks as he gave up one run on four hits in five innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked three. Duncan Foust pitched the sixth and final inning, giving up one hit. He struck out one batter and issued one base on balls.
Starting pitcher Isaac Jamison took the loss for the Businessmen as he gave up seven runs on six hits in three innings of work. He struck out three batters and walked a pair. Simon McGuire entered the game in relief in the fourth frame as he threw two innings, giving up two runs on two hits. He struck out one batter and issued one free pass. Ryan Sechler pitched the bottom of the sixth inning and did not record an out as Latrobe plated two runs to invoke the 10-run mercy rule and end the game. Sechler gave up two runs on three hits.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
