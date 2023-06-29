Latrobe's Logan Bradish watches the ball

Logan Bradish led the Jethawks at the plate Tuesday, June 27, as he was a perfect 3 for 3 in the game with one double, four runs scored and one RBI against the Businessmen. Bradish is shown watching the ball as he runs to third base during a game earlier this month against Murrysville.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Boosted by two strong innings right out of the gate, the Latrobe Jethawks cruised to an 11-1 victory over Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 on the road Tuesday, June 27, in American Legion Baseball action.

Initially scheduled to be played in Latrobe, the contest was relocated due to field conditions. The game was instead played at the baseball field located on the Somerset Area Junior-Senior High School campus.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.