The Latrobe Jethawks will now be on the brink of elimination from the Pennsylvania State Legion Baseball Tournament after they were defeated by Paxton 10-0 in a mercy rule shortened contest on Tuesday night.

Not much went right for Latrobe in loss to Paxton, who has made the state tournament for the last four years, but Latrobe still has life left as it will play this afternoon in a game against Falls for a chance to keep its season alive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.