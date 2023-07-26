The Latrobe Jethawks will now be on the brink of elimination from the Pennsylvania State Legion Baseball Tournament after they were defeated by Paxton 10-0 in a mercy rule shortened contest on Tuesday night.
Not much went right for Latrobe in loss to Paxton, who has made the state tournament for the last four years, but Latrobe still has life left as it will play this afternoon in a game against Falls for a chance to keep its season alive.
“We knew we were going to have to win many games in a double elimination tournament,” Latrobe Assistant Coach Zach Bush said. “We certainly did not play very good baseball tonight and the team said it and coaches said it. For as good as last night was, tonight was a disappointment for a lot of people.”
In the five-inning shortened game, Logan Bradish got the start on the mound for the Jethawks, pitching three innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits, while also walking one batter and striking out one batter.
Dominick Cararini then came in to relieve Bradish and he was not helped out by his defense. Cararini pitched 1.2 innings, giving up five runs (zero earned runs) on three hits, striking out one batter and walking one.
“Pitching wise, I thought our pitchers deserved a little bit better, particularly Dom (Cararini),” Bush said. “We kicked ball around a little bit. He got us some ground balls and we just didn’t make some plays. Against good teams in a state tournament, those things spiral out quickly. Hopefully, we can take that and learn from it and move forward from here.”
Bush gave a lot of credit to Paxton who has been to the state tournament now four years in a row.
“They have won their regional and are really well coached,” Bush said of Paxton. “They are experienced and that showed today. They had good pitching and timely hitting, some of the things we did well last night. Doing the little things correctly is what won us the game last night and we saw that happen on the opposite side today.”
The Jethawks were able to compile only four hits off of Paxton starting pitcher Bubba Dorris who went the distance, pitching five innings, shutting out the Jethawks, while also striking out four batters and walking one batter.
Louie Amatucci went 1-3 with a single and Haden Sierocky added two hits for Latrobe. Logan Bradish recorded one hit in his two at bats in the loss for the Jethawks.
On the other side of the scoresheet, Paxton recorded nine hits, including three home runs, two of which were two-run homers. The Jethawks gave Paxton a lot of help as well, committing five errors.
“We kind of made (the team) laugh at the end there, saying this was probably the worst game we played all year,” Bush said. “In some ways it’s sometimes better to lose like that, than a tight one in 10 innings. We told them once you shower tonight, you have to flush it because we have to turn around and play another good baseball team tomorrow.”
Paxton got on the scoreboard first in the bottom half of the first inning as Dorris helped his own cause, launching a two-run homer to dead center field.
They added two more runs in the second inning via homerun as Nick Keane smacked a two-run homer to left field to increase the Paxton lead to 4-0.
In the third inning, Ben Long launched Paxton’s third homerun of the game, this one being a solo shot to left center as they took a 5-0 lead.
In the fifth, Paxton scored all five runs to enforce the mercy rule with two outs in the inning. The Jethawks committed two errors in the inning as Paxton moves on in the winner’s bracket.
Latrobe will now take on Falls in an elimination game this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 3:40 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
“I trust that our guys have the right mentality,” Bush said. “The team tasted winning last night and think that will help for our chances on (Wednesday).”
