Latrobe Legion baseball manager Jason Bush noted that his team’s motto this season is “no regrets.”
Following their second consecutive lopsided victory against Hempfield East, the Jethawks likely lived up to that motto.
Top-seeded Latrobe notched an 11-0 victory via mercy rule in six innings at Seton Hill University on Wednesday, sweeping the District 31 American Legion quarterfinals best-of-three series.
The Jethawks (17-9) used a similar recipe to their Game 1 victory, as they received a complete-game effort from their starting pitcher, and also relied quite a bit on speed on the basepaths and offensive execution. Unlike the prior contest, however, Latrobe also showed more power with the bats, and the Jethawks were sound defensively against No. 8 Hempfield East.
“We thought that a sweep was really, really important,” Bush noted. “We’re setting up now ... we’ll have pretty much everybody on proper rest. When you’re able to do that, then you let your chips fly where they may.”
Latrobe is back in the district playoffs for the 31st consecutive season, a run that started in 1991. The Jethawks won 14 of 16 and 17 of its last 20 against league opponents. The Jethawks have outscored the opposition 92-19 in their last 10 games.
After Logan Gustafson set the tone by throwing a two-hitter in the opening contest of the series for Latrobe, Payton Henry was equally impressive. The recent Greater Latrobe grad tossed a shutout, allowing just four hits while issuing one walk and striking out seven batters. With a fastball velocity that reaches in the mid-80s, Henry was able to overpower Hempfield East batters, and he also displayed his full arsenal of offerings.
“Being able to throw multiple pitches for strikes — did a good job of keeping those guys off balance, where they just couldn’t gear up for the fastball,” Bush said of the keys to Henry’s success.
Unlike Tuesday, though, Latrobe was unable to jump out to an early lead, as Hempfield East pitcher Ryan Firmstone held the Jethawks scoreless through the first three innings. During that time, he allowed just a first-inning walk and a pair of singles in the second.
The game changed drastically, however, in the fourth inning, which bore a close resemblance to the first game of the series.
After Firmstone retired the first hitter of the inning, Jake Bradish smacked a double to left field. The next batter, Vinny Amatucci, reached on an error, which also advanced Bradish to third. A subsequent wild pitch allowed the Jethawks to score the first run of the contest.
Latrobe was far from finished, though, as Grant Dowden followed with an RBI single to center, and Logan Gustafson then reached on a bloop hit to center. Rayce King hit a groundball that appeared to be destined for a double play, but a mishandled exchange between shortstop and second baseman allowed another run to score and everyone to advance safely. After a walk to Clay Petrosky, Erick Batista capped the scoring in the frame with a sacrifice fly that plated Gustafson.
The Hempfield East errors loomed large in the inning, but Bush once again credited his team’s aggressive approach.
“When you’re running the bases hard, I think sometimes as a defense, you start to pick your eyes up,” he said.
After Henry retired the side in order in the bottom of the fourth, the Jethawks added to their lead in the next inning.
Ben Anderson provided a leadoff triple, and he later scored on a double by Amatucci to deep left-center. Dowden followed with an infield single, and then Gustafson singled to left, compounded by another error that allowed Amatucci to score. Petrosky’s RBI single later in the fifth extended the advantage to 7-0, as the Jethawks’ offense went off against Firmstone after a sluggish start.
“I thought we made a really good adjustment at the plate,” Bush detailed. “We made a conscious effort to get a little more aggressive, taking the ball the other way. The big guys in the middle of the lineup didn’t get cheated.”
Although Hempfield East made a pitching change to begin the sixth, new hurler Grayson Willis could not stop the Jethawks’ momentum, as Latrobe scored four more runs, producing three hits and a pair of walks.
Henry completed the shutout in the bottom of the frame, working around his lone walk and a one-out single. The final out was recorded via strikeout, putting an exclamation point on Henry’s third win, and lowering his already microscopic ERA, which was 0.58 entering play.
Offensively, Gustafson was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs, Dowden was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI, a walk, and a stolen base, and Amatucci was 1-for-3 with three runs, one RBI, and a walk.
Jacob Smith, who had a single and a walk, was the bright spot offensively for Hempfield East.
Subsequently, Latrobe advances to the district semifinals, and will await the winner of the No. 4 Young Township vs No. 5 Murrysville series. Young Township prevailed in the first game, but Game 2 of the series was postponed because of rain on Wednesday. As a result, the semifinals series is expected to begin on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field.
Until then, Bush has simple instructions for his players, who have played a rigorous schedule in recent weeks.
“What I want the boys to do is do nothing,” he said. “They need to get away from baseball for a day.”
———
Latrobe Hemp. East ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 0 1 Firmstne 1 0 0 Batista 3 0 0 Willis 1 0 0 Short 3 0 1 Smith 2 0 1 Krinock 0 1 0 Teska 3 0 1 Andersn 4 1 1 Patton 3 0 0 Henry 0 0 0 Evans 3 0 1 Bradish 4 1 1 Seignfse 2 0 0 Amatcci 3 3 1 McBride 2 0 0 Dowden 3 3 3 Randlph 2 0 0 Gustafsn 4 2 4 Kim 2 0 1 King 4 0 1 Wilson 0 0 0
Totals 31 11 13 Totals 21 0 4Latrobe 000 434 0 — 11 13 1Hemp. East 000 000 0 — 0 4 3 Doubles: Bradish, Amatucci (L); Evans (HE) Triples: Anderson (L) Strikeouts by: Henry-7 (L); Firmstone-3, Willis-1 (HE) Base on balls by: Henry-1 (L); Firmstone-2, Willis-2 (HE) Winning pitcher: Payton Henry Losing pitcher: Ryan Firmstone
