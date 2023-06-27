Latrobe's Cooper Basciano fields a grounder

Latrobe’s Cooper Basciano was 0 for 1 in the Jethawks’ loss Sunday, June 25, to Hempfield East. Basciano is shown fielding a grounder during Friday’s Legion game against Unity at Whitney Field.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Latrobe Jethawks dropped the second half of a doubleheader Sunday, June 25, losing to Hempfield East in American Legion Baseball action.

Hempfield East jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after the first inning of play, then plated four runs in the home half of the third for a 5-0 advantage. The Jethawks managed to score one run in the top of the fourth inning but couldn’t inch any closer. The game was called due to rainfall in the bottom of the fifth inning with Hempfield East at the plate.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

