The Latrobe Jethawks dropped the second half of a doubleheader Sunday, June 25, losing to Hempfield East in American Legion Baseball action.
Hempfield East jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after the first inning of play, then plated four runs in the home half of the third for a 5-0 advantage. The Jethawks managed to score one run in the top of the fourth inning but couldn’t inch any closer. The game was called due to rainfall in the bottom of the fifth inning with Hempfield East at the plate.
Vincent Amatucci was 2 for 2 with one double and one RBI in the game for the Jethawks, while Louis Amatucci was 1 for 3 with one run scored for Latrobe.
Nathan Lemmon started on the mound for the Jethawks as he allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings of work. He struck out four batters and walked one. Jacob Albaugh pitched one inning for Latrobe as he struck out one and walked three. Colin Bush was on the hill in the home half of the fifth inning and recorded two outs – including one by strikeout – before the game was called.
The Jethawks lost the first game of the day by a 7-1 score to the Murrysville Post 711 Eagles.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
