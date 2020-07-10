Prior to Latrobe’s big comeback victory against Murrysville on Thursday, the Jethawks continued their streak a night earlier with a 9-4 victory against Bushy Run, the defending American Legion District 31 champion.
Latrobe’s victory took place at Legion-Keener Field with Bushy Run serving as the home team during the Westmoreland County American League Baseball game.
The Jethawks held a 3-1 lead through two innings and increased the advantage to 6-1 following a three-run fifth. Bushy Run scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, but Latrobe offset the amount with a single run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Cam Dominick led the Latrobe attack with three singles, while Clay Petrosky added two singles and two runs. Ben Anderson tripled and crossed, while Drew Clair singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced nine runs on nine hits.
Dominick also did the job on the mound, working six innings, while striking out five and walking two.
Couch led Bushy Run offensively with three hits, including a double and a run. Kuzinsky singled three times and DeFillippo belted a home run. Wilson also doubled for Bushy Run, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Chrise suffered the mound loss, with one strikeout and zero walks in four innings.
Petrosky and Clair led off the game with singles. After a ground out, Ben Rafferty’s single gave Latrobe the early 2-0 lead.
Couch led off for Bushy Run with a single. After two outs, and a stolen base, Kuzinsky’s base knock cut the Latrobe lead in half, 2-1.
Jake Bradish was hit by a pitch in the second and Ethan Boring sacrificed him to second. Dominick’s RBI single put Latrobe in front, 3-1.
The Jethawks pulled away in the fifth. Dominick led off with a single and Petrosky followed with a base hit. They advanced on a bunt and scored on Anderson’s two-run triple, giving Latrobe a 5-1 lead.
In the sixth, Boring singled, stole second with one out, advanced to third and later scored on a wild pitch.
Rafferty and Knupp drew walks in the seventh and Vinny Amatucci singled home a run. Knupp later scored Latrobe’s final run on a single.
Bushy Run tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, started by DeFillippo’s solo home run. Another run later crossed on a wild pitch and a RBI double to cap the scoring.
———
Latrobe Bushy Run ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 2 2 Couch 4 1 3 Antus 1 0 0 Lachita 1 1 0 Clair 3 1 1 Schrapp 2 0 0 Grandgeorge 1 0 0 Scott 3 0 0 Anderson 4 1 1 Wilson 1 0 1 Rafferty 3 0 1 Kuzinsky 4 0 3 Bleehash 0 1 0 Chrise 0 0 0 Knupp 2 0 0 Boehm 0 0 0 Mills 0 1 0 Baccari 2 0 0 Amatucci 4 0 1 Berardi 3 0 0 Bradish 3 1 0 DeFillippo 3 1 1 Boring 1 1 0 Ritter 3 0 0 King 0 0 0 Seke 2 0 0 Dominick 3 0 3 Adamson 1 1 0 Krinock 0 1 0 Macey 0 0 0 Henry 0 0 0
Totals 28 9 9 Totals 29 4 8Latrobe 210 031 2 — 9 9 0Bushy Run 100 000 3 — 4 8 1 Doubles: Couch, Wilson (BR) Triples: Anderson (L) Home Runs: DeFillippo (BR) Strikeouts by: Dominick-5, Henry-4 (L); Chrise-1, Boehm-2, Berardi-1 (BR) Base on balls by: Dominick-2, Henry-0 (L); Chrise-0, Boehm-4, Berardi-3 (BR) Winning pitcher: Cam Dominick Losing pitcher: Chrise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.