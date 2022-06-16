The bats for Latrobe were hotter than the temperature on the field at Legion-Keener Park Wednesday as the Jethawks lit up Hempfield East for a 14-4 win in American Legion District 31 play.
“This wasn’t easy. It is tough when you are playing in heat like this,” Latrobe head coach Jason Bush said. “We didn’t make a couple of plays which made Rayce (King) throw a few too many pitches, which I wish he didn’t have to do in this heat.”
The Jethawks wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, tallying one run in the bottom of the first.
It was the second inning where Latrobe racked up the bulk of its runs.
Payton Henry singled to start the inning. Rayce King would next bunt to get on base. Tyler Fazekas looked to hit into a fielder’s choice next, but a high throw pulled Hempfield East’s second baseman off the bag, getting King to second base safe.
Next, Cooper Basciano was walked, bringing home Henry to put Latrobe up 2-0.
Erick Batista was walked in the next at-bat, bringing King across the plate and extending the Jethawk lead to 3-0. A single by Louie Amatucci would drive in Fazekas to drive the score up to 4-0. A sacrifice fly by Logan Short scored another RBI for the Jethawks, making it 5-0. A Vinny Amatucci double scored two more runs lifting Latrobe to 7-0.
Jake Albaugh would hit a ball that dribbled to a halt in front of the pitcher, whose throw could not beat Albaugh to first base on the fielder’s choice allowing yet another run to plate for Latrobe.
Henry, who started the inning off with a single, added another one in the inning, this one to left field, driving in an RBI and putting the Jethawks in an 8-0 lead.
Latrobe would add a run each in the third and fourth innings before Hempfield East finally found its offense in the top-of-the-sixth inning scoring four runs to bring the score 10-4.
The Jethawks earned all those Hempfield East runs back in the bottom of the inning, and invoked the 10-run mercy rule as they cliched the 14-4 win.
“We ran the bases hard and even some of our hits that were outs we just ripped,” Bush said. “I thought we did a really good job, anytime you put up 14 runs it is a pretty good offensive day. I will take that all day. We wanted to get some young guys some playing time and they will learn from this. That is always our philosophy. We are not only trying to win these ballgames today, but we are trying to build for the next couple of years. So any opportunity I can get to get these guys some playing time, I want to do so.”
King earned the win for the Jethawks. He went just over five innings, striking out three and walking none.
The win moves Latrobe to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in district play. The Jethawks next will take a break from district play and head to Bridgeport, W.Va., where they will play in a tournament over the weekend.
“We are going to West Virginia for a tournament down there,” Bush said.
“We are going to leave Friday and play at least three games down there. It will be another good opportunity for us to continue to bond, but it also gives the league time to play each other and keep beating each other up. We are in a pretty good position right now, but we know there are quality teams in this league and we are not taking anything for granted.”
---
Hemp. East 4 Latrobe 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.