The Latrobe Jethawks won a pair of games over the weekend against second-seeded Murrysville to sweep the Pennsylvania District 31 American Legion semifinal series and advance to the district championship game for a third year in a row.
The two wins for the Jethawks were their ninth and 10th wins in a row, respectively. Latrobe won 14-4 Saturday at Haymaker Park in Murrysville, then followed that up with a 5-1 win Sunday at Greater Latrobe Senior High School to secure its spot in the winner-take-all championship game against top-seeded Bushy Run.
“We are playing the game the right way,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “We have had good defense, pitching, not making mistakes and not beating ourselves. Let’s not discount the way the season started. The high school team made a big run so we got the kids late and there is some meshing and gelling that has to go on and I think when everyone settled into their roles, it has had a lot to do with the winning streak.”
In the big win Saturday, Latrobe scored three runs in the first, seven in the second, three in the fourth and one run in the sixth inning to cruise to a 14-4 mercy rule victory.
Vincent Amatucci led the way for the Jethawks with three hits, including two doubles and four RBIs. Leo Bazala reached base three times as well with two singles, two RBIs and a walk. Erick Batista also tallied two RBIs in the win for the Jethawks.
Adam Moreland picked up the win on the mound in Game 1 for Latrobe.
In the Jethawks’ 5-1 win Sunday, it was a four-run bottom of the fifth inning and the Haden Sierocky show for the Jethawks that sent them to the championship game.
Sierocky pitched his second complete game in as many starts, giving up just one run on five hits, while striking out six and walking three for Latrobe.
Offensively, Louis Amatucci was big at the top of the lineup for the Jethawks, going 3 for 3 with two singles, a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Bush mentioned how big of a component Louis Amatucci has been at the top of the lineup for the Jethawks.
“He’s a guy that hit up high in the lineup in the high school season, but we moved him up to the No. 1 spot,” Bush said. “He has just continued to roll and when he gets on base, he causes havoc. He moves up on wild pitches, steal bases here and there, and he can almost hit the ball out of the ballpark for a double. (Louis Amatucci) has done a great job.”
Vincent Amatucci had a solid game as well, going 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Logan Bradish, Batista and Bazala all tallied hits as well. Bradish also recorded an RBI and scored a run, while Batista doubled, stole a base and scored a run. Bazala also crossed the plate once for the Jethawks.
After Sierocky stranded a runner at second base in the top of the first inning, Louis Amatucci smacked a double off of the left center field wall for a double to lead off the bottom of the inning. Bradish followed with a groundout, advancing Louis Amatucci to third base and Vincent Amatucci followed with an RBI-groundout to second base to give Latrobe an early 1-0 lead.
Both teams had base runners in the second inning, but neither was able to produce any runs. In the third inning, Murrysville got on the board for a run. Max Bernadowski led off the inning with a double and after a groundout, Blake Bertucci roped an RBI-single to left field, scoring Bernadowski, tying the game up at 1-1.
Sierocky escaped further harm, stranding a couple of runners on base to limit the damage.
Over the next couple of innings, the pitchers’ duel between Sierocky and Bernadowski was in full effect as the game headed to the fifth inning still tied at one.
Murrysville got a couple of runners on in the top half of the inning, but Louis Amatucci’s big game continued as he threw behind Ryan DalCanton, picking him off at first base to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Latrobe struck for four runs. Batista doubled to lead off the inning. After a strikeout, Bazala came up to bat and Batista stole third base, then advanced home after an errant throw from the catcher, giving Latrobe a 2-1 lead.
The Jethawks weren’t done yet as Bazala reached on a dropped third strike and Adam Moreland dropped down a sacrifice bunt, advancing Bazala to third base. The Jethawks followed with three straight two-out RBIs as Louis Amatucci hit an RBI-single and Bradish and Vincent Amatucci each had RBI-doubles, increasing the Latrobe lead to 5-1.
That’s all the support Sierocky needed as he finished the game inducing double plays in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the 5-1 win and a trip to the championship game for the Jethawks.
“It means a lot (to advance to the championship),” Bush said. “After winning back-to-back, I think some people were writing us off saying that we needed to rebuild, and it couldn’t be further from the truth. I don’t mean this as disrespect to anyone else, but a lot of people have baseball teams, but we have a baseball program.”
Latrobe will take on Bushy Run at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City in the winner-take-all championship game as the Jethawks seek their third straight District 31 crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.