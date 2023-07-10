Vincent Amatucci prepares to make a throw

Vincent Amatucci led the way for the Jethawks with three hits, including two doubles and four RBIs, in the team's first game against Murrysville. Amatucci is shown making a play during a game earlier this season against Unity at Whitney Field.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Latrobe Jethawks won a pair of games over the weekend against second-seeded Murrysville to sweep the Pennsylvania District 31 American Legion semifinal series and advance to the district championship game for a third year in a row.

The two wins for the Jethawks were their ninth and 10th wins in a row, respectively. Latrobe won 14-4 Saturday at Haymaker Park in Murrysville, then followed that up with a 5-1 win Sunday at Greater Latrobe Senior High School to secure its spot in the winner-take-all championship game against top-seeded Bushy Run.

