The Latrobe Jethawks started an 18-game 15-day stretch this past weekend. The Jethawks traveled to West Virginia to compete in the Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament where Latrobe went 1-2-1 over the four games.

In their first tournament game, the Jethawks played to a 0-0 tie in eight innings against South Charleston (W.Va.) as the game was called due to the time limit rules. Cole Short and Vinny Amatucci posted the shutout on the mound in the tie for the Jethawks.

