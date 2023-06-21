The Latrobe Jethawks started an 18-game 15-day stretch this past weekend. The Jethawks traveled to West Virginia to compete in the Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament where Latrobe went 1-2-1 over the four games.
In their first tournament game, the Jethawks played to a 0-0 tie in eight innings against South Charleston (W.Va.) as the game was called due to the time limit rules. Cole Short and Vinny Amatucci posted the shutout on the mound in the tie for the Jethawks.
Short pitched six innings, giving up three hits, while striking out three and walking three batters as well. Vinny Amatucci came in in relief to pitch two innings, striking out three batters.
The second tournament game got a late start and ended at 11:30 p.m. The Jethawks fell in the contest by a slim margin of 3-0 to Charleston (W.Va.). Offensively, Latrobe racked up five hits in the contest with two coming from Erick Batista. Batista went 2 for 3 with a double, single and one walk as well.
Colin Bush, Jake Albaugh and Short all recorded hits in the contest for Latrobe. Vinny Amatucci started on the mound for the Jethawks, pitching four innings, giving up just one run on four hits, while striking out three batters and walking two. Batista pitched 1.1 innings in relief, giving up two runs on two hits. Andrew Hantz also made a mound appearance as he tossed a scoreless inning in relief for Latrobe.
The Jethawks picked up their lone win of the weekend in their third tournament contest as they defeated Bridgeport (W.Va.) by a 5-3 score. Latrobe plated five runs on eight hits to defeat Bridgeport.
Batista led the way for Latrobe as he went 1 for 1 with two RBIs, both coming on a two-run single in the five-run fourth inning for the Jethawks. Louie Amatucci added two hits, going 2 for 3 with two singles. Jack Stynchula went 2 for 2 with an RBI as well.
Stynchula also got the win on the mound for the Jethawks, pitching three scoreless innings in relief of starting pitcher Duncan Foust. Stynchula did not allow a hit in his appearance. Haden Sierocky got the save on the mound, pitching a scoreless seventh inning, giving up one hit and striking out one batter.
In the final game of the weekend, the Jethawks fell by a score of 11-1 to Jefferson County (Ohio) to conclude the tournament. Logan Bradish, Vinny Amatucci and Short recorded the lone three hits in the loss for Latrobe.
“I consider this weekend a success from team bonding and seeing terrific competition,” Latrobe Manager Jason Bush said. “I believe we are a better team leaving the tournament than when we arrived. We are excited to get back home into District 31 play.”
