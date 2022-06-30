Although two games remain in their regular season, the Latrobe Jethawks already achieved one of their biggest goals of the campaign.
Courtesy of its 10-5 against host Murrysville at Haymaker Park on Wednesday, Latrobe secured first place for the regular season and the top seed in the upcoming American Legion District 31 playoffs.
The Jethawks improved to 13-0-1 in league play, and 18-1-2 overall this season. Murrysville, meanwhile, dropped to 4-11.
“It’s huge because it gives us a couple days where we can kind of reset some things and get ourselves ready,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said of clinching the top spot. “We know we have home-field advantage the rest of the way, which is really, really important. The kids have earned it; they played so well, and to get the No. 1 seed affords us those opportunities, so we’ll see where it takes us.”
Wednesday’s outcome marked the second time in 48 hours that the Jethawks bested the Eagles, as Latrobe prevailed 7-5 with a comeback effort at Legion-Keener Park on Monday.
The rematch did not require a late rally for the Jethawks, however, as Latrobe scored twice in the top of the first, and never relinquished the lead, although Murrysville pulled within a run on two occasions.
Latrobe scored the final four runs of the contest to seal the victory, however.
In the opening frame for Latrobe, Haden Sierocky led off with a single and Erick Batista was hit by a pitch. Vinny Amatucci brought both runners home on a double to left-center, staking the visitors to an early edge.
A pair of singles by the Eagles and a Jethawks’ throwing error in the bottom of the frame allowed Murrysville to get on the board, though, as Jeff Downs scored to make it 2-1.
In the top of the third, Latrobe struck for three runs, as Murrysville starting pitcher Brody Reese struggled with his command. Batista, Amatucci, and Logan Short all drew walks to open the inning, with Batista scoring on a wild pitch. Logan Bradish followed with a single, Jake Albaugh delivered a sacrifice fly, and Rayce King added an RBI infield single. In total, the Jethawks sent nine batters to the plate, which prompted Reese’s exit from the mound.
Facing reliever Ben Poole in the next inning, Latrobe batters drew two more walks and scored another run on a single by Bradish. In total, the Jethawks drew seven walks and were hit by a pitch four more times.
“We told them be patient, take what comes, don’t jump at things, just because you want to get that next hit,” Bush said of his team’s mindset at the plate. “Take the base, let the next guy get that hit. It’s really a selfless type of attitude, and they’ve exhibited that all year for us.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Murrysville finally got to Latrobe pitcher Payton Henry. Although Henry struck out two of the first three batters in the inning, he allowed a pair of singles and walked the No. 9 hitter to load the bases. Jeff Downs subsequently crushed a ball that soared over Batista’s head in center for a bases-clearing triple. Ryan Delcanton then singled to plate Downs, bringing the Eagles within a run at 6-5.
The Jethawks’ offense responded in the next inning, though, providing a pair of insurance runs. Sierocky smacked a triple of his own to plate Lou Amatucci, while Batista followed with an RBI single to extend the Latrobe advantage to three runs.
In his final inning of work, Henry retired the side in order, including his eighth and ninth strikeouts of the outing.
“Not his best, but pretty good,” Bush said of his ace pitcher. “Other than the big three-run double, if you erase that, then the thing feels maybe a little different. Now he’s going to get a few extra days rest going into the playoffs.”
While Race King provided two perfect innings of relief, the Jethawks scored two more runs in the seventh, as Sierocky tripled again and scored on a subsequent error, while Bradish delivered another RBI single, his fourth hit of the contest.
“He barreled some balls up,” Bush said of Bradish. “He’s been a little bit frustrated, I can tell you, in the last week or so. I told him, “We’re not changing anything.” Sometimes it’s just the ebb and flow of baseball.”
Additionally, Sierocky posted three hits and scored three times, while Batista and Vinny Amatucci each reached base four times.
“Even some of the balls we didn’t get hits on, we just hit really, really hard,” said Bush of his team’s 10-hit effort. “Up and down the lineup, I thought we put a lot of pressure on them.”
Downs had the only multi-hit effort for the Eagles.
The Jethawks return to the field on Saturday, as they will host Mount Pleasant at noon. The game was previously scheduled for tonight. Latrobe will conclude the regular season with a rivalry showdown against Unity on Sunday.
But even with the top seed already secured, the Jethawks will still have plenty to play for, according to their manager.
“Every day that we get together, we’re going out on the field to win a baseball game. Our approach is to try and not have a loss in the league,” Bush said.
---
Latrobe 10 Murrysville 5
