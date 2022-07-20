The Latrobe Jethawks’ battled back to force an extra inning in the semifinals of the American Legion Region 7 tournament, but came up short as Bushy Run took the 7-3 win and advanced to the championship game.
“Disappointed with the way the season ended, but it was a great season,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said. “With the team winning the regular season title, then the District 31 title and going 26-4-2, it is so special.”
Bushy Run got the on the scoreboard first, scoring three runs in the top-of-the-first inning. Matt Lichota reached first base on an error. He moved to second on a sacrifice hit by Jason Sabol, before Gavin Good doubled.
The first run of the game was scored when Tyler Freas squeezed Lichota home, as Freas reached first on an error. Chuck Fontana hit a single that scored Good and Freas to give Bushy Run the 3-0 after the first half inning.
The bats went silent for both teams until Latrobe sprung to life in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Payton Henry got the Jethawks on the scoreboard with a solo homer. Haden Sierocky, next singled to get on base. He stole second and, then, took third on a wild pitch. Sierocky would score on a groundout by Erick Batista to cut the Bushy Run lead to 3-2.
The Jethawks tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when after back-to-back singles by Lou Amatucci and Broderick Schreyer, Batista hit a single to score Amatucci.
The game would remain knotted at 3-all until the top of the eighth when Bushy Run broke the game open.
Fontana broke the deadlock with a solo home run to give Bushy Run the eventual game-winning run. Later in the inning, Ian Temple hit a sacrifice to score Brody Hoffman, giving Bushy Run the 5-3 advantage.
Following Eric Birosak walk, Lichota hit a single that scored Liam Heilman and Temple to give Bushy Run the 7-3 lead.
The Jethawks’ offense could not muster a response in the bottom of the inning, securing the win for Bushy Run.
It was not the end to the season Bush saw for the Jethawks, but he is grateful of the players and coaches who got Latrobe this far in the American Legion playoffs.
“This is not only a team of great players, but of great human beings,” he said. “I have to thank my coaching staff.”
Bushy Run went on to face Philipsburg in the championship game, after the Phils bested Bedford 6-1 in a semifinal game.
Philipsburg then handed Bushy Run a 5-3 defeat in the championship game to take the Region 7 title.
Bushy Run 7 Latrobe 3 (8 innings) ab r h ab r h Lichota 51 4 Sierocky 5 1 2 Sobol 3 0 1 Batista 5 0 1 Good 4 1 1 V.Amatucci 3 0 1 Freas 3 1 0 Short 3 0 1 Fontana 4 1 3 Bradish 3 0 0 Hoffman 3 1 0 Albaugh 3 0 0 Monroe 2 0 0 Lemmon 0 0 0 Heilman 0 1 0 L.Amatucci 4 1 1 Temple 3 1 0 Henry 3 1 2 Birosak 3 0 0 Schreyer 4 0 2 King 0 0 0 Moreland 0 0 Totals 30 7 9 Totals 33 3 10
