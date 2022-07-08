The Latrobe at Mount Pleasant American Legion District 31 quarterfinal game that was postponed due to the rain that moved through the area Wednesday night was set to resume Thursday at Legion-Keener Park.
But, due to travel and umpire availability, the game was called complete Thursday with Latrobe taking the series 2-0. The Jethawks advance to the semifinals slated to start July 9 at 2 p.m. at Latrobe’s Legion- Keener Park.
The contest was postponed at the start of the bottom of the seventh, with Latrobe leading 5-0.
Latrobe got the lead early in the game Wednesday when Logan Short singled in Vinny Amatucci to put the Jethawks up 1-0.
The Jethawks would add to their lead in the third when Louie Amatucci hit an RBI-single making it a 2-0 contest.
In the fifth inning, Latrobe put two more runs on the scoreboard when Louie Amatucci scored on a RBI-groundout by Payton Henry, giving the Jethawks a 3-0 lead. Jake Albaugh, next, followed with an RBI-single to score Vinny Amatucci putting Latrobe’s lead at 4-0.
The Jethawks wrapped up their scoring in the top of the seventh with a run, making it 5-0.
Louie and Vinny Amatucci had the only extra-base hits for Latrobe; each had a double.
Adam Moreland earned the shutout win. He struck out five and walked two in six innings.
