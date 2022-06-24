Last week, as you may remember, I spent one column talking about some of the lures one can use to catch bass. Believe me, when I state, that there are many different types and forms, colors and shapes that will do the trick. Today, I want to talk about jerkbaits, lures that stay afloat. It’s up to the angler to maneuver the tip of his rod so that this bait will give attention to the fish.
As mentioned before, bass are sensitive to noise and movement. When something is seen not only floating on the water but acts as if it was moving from one place to another or may be injured, that little bit of stir alerts bass, to tell them dinner is being served.
When using a jerkbait, vary the action from a subtle twitch to an explosive jumping out-of-the-water snap. Keep the color variation to a minimum. It may be worthwhile to keep in one’s box different size lures and a number of different colors. Recommendations are the Smithwick Rogue, Rebel Minnow, and the Excalibur Ghost Minnow. They all resemble baitfish. If one lure doesn’t work, try downsizing it to one just a little bit smaller. Also popular is Worden’s Timber Tiger. It has innovative features that help it perform in even the toughest cover. These features help set a new standard for shallow cranks. It has a roller lip that helps roll over stumps and branches. Its flat head gives it high buoyancy to keep it from snagging into high cover. This lure comes equipped with timber guards that push the lure body away from roots and limbs. Said to be deadly in shallow water, attaining the correct movement and vibration is a real challenge.
Others have had success with the following crankbaits: Mann’s Baby 1-Minus, Poe’s RC-1, Bomber Model “A,” Rebel’s Wee Crawfish (one of my favorites), Excalibur Spit n Image, Rebel Crickhopper, Storm Rattlin’ Thinfin, Possum Crappie, Bagley Small Fry Bream, Bagley Killer’s B2, Bill Lewis Rat-L-Trap and Rebels Humpback.
Right in line with the jerkbaits are chuggers. They have an indented face that splashes water when the plug is jerked across the surface. The chugging noise brings fish to the lure. The chugger is similar to a popper used by fly-fishermen, but it is much larger. It is a very popular topwater lure and it catches lots of fish. Keep in mind, that this bait is small, one and one-half inches to be exact.
I’ve always done very well with both the Rapala number 7 black and silver minnow and its relative, one that is jointed. Propellor baits right out of the box are said to work very well. One can modify these lures by bending the blades, for example. This will provide a particular action depending to what extent the bend is made.
Jigs are another type of lure I have yet to touch upon. They were originally designed to mimic crawfish, one of the bass’ favorite meals. These lures are very versatile and are essential for every tackle box. Yamanoto makes several Flippin Jigs which have an Arkie style head, 4/0 Gamakatsu heavy wire hook and modest weed guard. One can use a pork trailer in cold weather, and when it gets warmer, one can switch to a 2-inch Yamamoto Double Tail Grub.
It is recommended that anglers purchase lead-free metals.
I used to jig fish while ice fishing at Keystone State Park Lake in New Alexandria. I would attach a waxworm or butterworm to the hook and lower my jig down through the hole. I’d either let it hang freely or pull my line up and down a couple times to give the appearance of an active baitfish.
