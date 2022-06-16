For the first time in more than a decade, Jennerstown Speedway is again racing under the NASCAR banner, as the Speedway has signed a sanctioning agreement with NASCAR for the 2022 season.
Flying the NASCAR banner once again means that the Saturday night racing program will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Part Weekly Series.
Being part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Part Weekly Series made Jennerstown eligible for the Advance My Track Challenge, a $50,000 awards program to improve the winning racing facility.
Jennerstown, because of the support of its fans and racers, garnered the most votes in the final round of voting to collect the first-place prize of $50,000 for capital facility enhancements and efforts to support the local community.
“Jennerstown is a true gem of the grassroots racing scene in Pennsylvania, and we’re proud to celebrate their team and community as winners of the Advance My Track Challenge,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Fans have supported racing at Jennerstown for generations, and winning this challenge is a great example of their passion and dedication for their local track. We’ve enjoyed seeing how Advance My Track has been embraced by the racing community, and we look forward to advancing grassroots racing in the years to come.”
Jennerstown GM Bill Hribar explained what tracks had to do to enter the Advance My Track Challenge.
“Advance Auto Parts, the sponsor of the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series, created the Advance My Track Challenge. A promotion where any NASCAR sanctioned track can submit a three-minute video describing how they want to advance it and improve their facility,” Hribar said. “We were fortunate enough that Jared and Lisa Adams, who do a lot of our filming and are in charge of our FLO racing broadcast, put together an amazing video for submission.”
“It’s a fan vote, and that’s where we really excelled at Jennerstown as we have such an amazing fan base not just locally but from all over the country,” Hribar said.
“We are building a brand-new restroom facility; what we have was built in the early 1980s, and it’s not ADA-compliant or large enough,” Hribar explained.
“On July 9, Advance Auto Parts will be hosting a celebratory night at the racetrack where they will present the track a check for $50,000, and more information to follow, Hribar said.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY — The Laurel Highland RaceSaver 305 Sprints have been part of Dog Hollow Speedway for many years. On June 17, they will make their second season appearance. The Super Late Models, RUSH Late Models, RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks, and 4 Cylinders will also be in action this Friday.
On their last visit on June 3, Derek Hauck added his name to the long Laurel Highland Sprints win list at Dog Hollow. Hauck, a first-time track winner, became the twenty-first different driver to enter victory lane at the 3/8 — mile speed plant.
Roger Irvine and Bryce Stephens top that wins list with four a piece. Friday night’s race will be the 35th overall feature completed at DHS.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — The track will be back in action on Saturday, June 18, with the Crate Late Models, Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, the Modified 4 Cylinders, and Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders. There will also be a five-lap Pure Stock Dash for Dads paying $100.
The Pro Stocks is the only class not to have a repeat winner this season. Chris McGuire, Brett Hutira, Joe Kelley, and Brandon Dolland shared the winner’s circle.
In the Crate Late Models, Michael Duritsky is the lone repeat winner. Ryan Frazee and Jeff Ferguson each have one win. The Crate Late Models have been added to this week’s schedule.
Anthony Monteparte, with two, and Stephen Hazlett share the win list in the Pure Stocks. Monteparte has a new car but is producing the same results in looking to try and out due is 14-race-win season in 2021. Hazlett has come on strong and will be a formidable challenger with a slew of others.
The Modified 4 Cylinders has seen a pair of drivers score two wins each. Bob Pease and Dale Grubbs are hogging up victory lane at the big half-mile.
Joe Jacobs has won three out of four in the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders. Only CJ Parrill has been able to find victory other than Jacobs.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY — The 16th Annual Firecracker 100 for the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Models is only seven days away, June 23-25. Previously, the World of Outlaws sanctioned the event, but with a new sponsor comes a new sanction and a new purse.
Lernerville Speedway’s Firecracker 100 weekend has become one of the most high-profile events in the world of dirt late model racing. There will be a record-high purse of over $210,000, including $50,000 to the winner, at the 16th running of the Firecracker 100 weekend, thanks to the event’s new partnership with Big River Steel and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. This prestigious three-day racing tradition will now be the richest event ever held at the Lernerville Speedway.
In addition to the Lucas Oil Series sanctioning the event for the first time, the RUSH Late Model Series will be in action for the $20,000 to-win ‘Bill Emig Memorial.
