The 5th Annual Motor Mountain Madness returns to Jennerstown Speedway this weekend, Aug. 5-6, the summer’s most anticipated event. Practice is scheduled for Friday from 4-9 p.m., followed by live entertainment. Saturday’s $10,000 to win Pro Late Model event has attracted over 25 entries from 10 states and Canada.

The winner of the 150-lap event will also take home the Keen Cup.

