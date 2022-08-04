The 5th Annual Motor Mountain Madness returns to Jennerstown Speedway this weekend, Aug. 5-6, the summer’s most anticipated event. Practice is scheduled for Friday from 4-9 p.m., followed by live entertainment. Saturday’s $10,000 to win Pro Late Model event has attracted over 25 entries from 10 states and Canada.
The winner of the 150-lap event will also take home the Keen Cup.
“The Keen Cup has become a standard of excellence for late model races that it supports and for the drivers that race and win it,” said Jennerstown Complex general manager Billy Hribar.
In preparation for the Motor Mountain Masters, Mike Hemminger and Jarred Barclay would bring the Super Late Models to the green flag on Saturday. Barclay and Hemminger would battle side by side as they were both looking for their first win of the 2022 season. However, Painesville, Ohio, driver Albert Francis had plans of his own as we would take the lead on a late-race restart and visit victory lane in his first start of the 2022 season. Barclay would finish second, and points leader Barry Awtey would rally to third from his fourteenth place starting position.
Other winner’s included Josh Dunmyer, his first career win in the Pro Stocks, Nick Valente in the Chargers, Greg Burbidge in the Street Stocks, Caleb Vasos in the Fast Fours, and Anthony Aiello won his second Modified feature in only two starts this season.
Additional details on Motor Mountain Madness can be found at Jennerstown.org.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
In what turned out to be a wild night, Summerville’s Jon Lee took home two paychecks after winning in the RUSH Late Models and the Super Late Models. Adam Pletcher returned to victory lane in the 4 Cylinders. His last win in the 4 Cylinders came in 2010. Tim Steis survived the Pure Stock melee for his third win this season with Mike Laughard, subbing for Tim, winning the RUSH Stock Car feature. Gene Wrightstone and Jeff Manners won the Vintage Modified A-Mains.
Outside pole sitter Jon Lee outran the field into turn one and never looked back. Lee received some pressure from Joe Martin, Michael Duritsky, and Ryan Frazee but eventually pulled away after each caution to earn the win in the RUSH Late Model feature. Lee won for the second straight time in the division. Michael Duritsky, Joe Martin, Ryan Frazee, and Colin Casale rounded out the top five.
Once again, the draw put Jon Lee on the outside pole for the Super Late Model feature. Lee raced to the point with Del Rougeux in tow. Lee began to pull away as he did in the RUSH Crate Late Model feature. Rougeux was in a battle with Joe Petyak for the second, with John Wayne Weaver joining the fight. Lee was dominating when the yellow flew on lap 20. On the restart, Petyak took over second from Rougeux and set off after the leader. Lee was not to be denied his first DHS Super Late Model win of the year. Petyak was second ahead of Rougeux, John Wayne Weaver, and Denny Fenton.
All divisions will be in action except for the Pure Stocks due to actions deemed detrimental to the sport (rough driving by several drivers). Should Friday’s event be canceled, the Pure Stocks will be off on Friday, Aug. 12.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Ryan Frazee and Michael Duritsky collected $1,500 each for winning the twin 20’s for the Crate Late Models on Saturday. Brandon Myers won a career first in the Modified 4 Cylinders, while Marty Spade won his first of the season in the Pro Stocks. This season, Stephen Hazlett won for the second time in the Pure Stocks, with Joe Jacobs earning his sixth win in the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
Paul Koffler III looked well on his way to another win in the Modified 4 Cylinders. Koffler led the feature’s first half before slowing down the back straight. Andrew Jones then inherited the top spot and took off when the green flew. Another caution slowed the pace on lap nine. Jones continued his lead when the green reappeared and held off Brandon Myers and Tyler Huffman in a fantastic battle as they exchanged the lead on the white flag lap. When they headed into the final two turns, Jones and Huffman went high, and Brandon Myers shot low coming out of four. The drag race to the finish saw Brandon Myers earning himself a joyous career first win over Andrew Jones, Tyler Huffman, Wyatt Piper, and Colton McNaney.
The Crate Late Models will battle for a higher purse in the Fourth Annual Ralph Davis, Jr. Memorial at Latrobe Speedway for the third week. The Crates will run for $2,000 to win Saturday, Aug. 6.
There will be bicycle races for kids and a bike giveaway.
