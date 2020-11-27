Today, the Jeannette football team will make its fourth PIAA state championship game appearance since 1988.
The Jayhawks (10-1) face District 3’s Steelton-Highspire, 11 a.m. today at Hersheypark Stadium. All of the 2020 PIAA Football Championships will air live on Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN), including three on Friday and three others on Saturday — four total involving WPIAL teams.
Jeannette advanced to the Class 1A final with a 48-12 win at Reynolds in the semifinals last Friday. The Saturday before, the Jayhawks won their 10th WPIAL title by defeating Clairton, 45-14.
Steelton-Highspire defeated District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle, 16-14, to advance to today’s title match.
Jeannette and Steelton-Highspire have each won two state titles since the PIAA started state playoffs in 1988.
The Jayhawks’ most recent state title came in 2017 with a 42-12 win against Homer-Center. In 2007, Jeannette — led by former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Terrelle Pryor — defeated Dunmore 49-21 to win the PIAA Class 2A championship. The year prior, Wilson Area edged the Pryor-led Jayhawks, 29-28, in the title game.
Steelton-Highspire won back-to-back state Class 1A titles in 2007 and 2008, with wins against Serra Catholic and Clairton, respectively.
Three other WPIAL teams punched their ticket to the PIAA state championships this weekend at Hersheypark Stadium.
Central Valley takes on Wyomissing in the Class 3A title match at 3:30 p.m., while Pine-Richland faces Erie Cathedral Prep in Class 5A at 8 p.m.
In Class 4A, Thomas Jefferson is pitted against Jersey Shore, 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Jaguars are seeking their fifth PIAA championship, after winning the Class 4A title last year by defeating Dallas, 46-7.
