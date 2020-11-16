Jeannette won its 10th WPIAL championship Saturday by routing top-seeded Clairton, 45-14, in the Class 1A title game at North Hills.
The Jayhawks dropped their season-opener to Clairton, 34-28, but got revenge when it counted most. Jeannette advanced to the PIAA semifinal round and will face District 10 champion Reynolds, 7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Junior-Senior High School in Greenville.
Jeannette last claimed a state title in 2017 when the Jayhawks defeated Homer-Center, 42-12.
In the Class 5A championship, Pine-Richland blanked Peters Township, 35-0, for its seventh title in school history.
Thomas Jefferson knocked off Aliquippa, 35-28, in overtime to capture the Class 4A title. Jaguars head coach Bill Cherpak captured his ninth district title — now the most in WPIAL football history.
In Class 2A, Beaver Falls won the district title with a 43-30 win against Sto-Rox, while Central Valley shut out Elizabeth Forward, 35-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A title game on Friday.
Westinghouse won its second consecutive City League championship by defeating Taylor Allderdice, 36-20, on Saturday.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic forfeited its PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal round game scheduled for Saturday against District 10 champion McDowell in Erie because of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the school.
