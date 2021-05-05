The Ligonier Valley baseball team outlasted the rain and, ultimately, Mount Pleasant Area on Tuesday, with Jacob Bleehash’s gutsy pitching performance fueling the Rams’ win on his Senior Day.
Ligonier Valley fell behind early but bounced back for a key 6-5 home victory in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 matchup.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our effort this afternoon,” said Ligonier Valley head coach Brett Marabito. “With it being Senior Day for Mason Seftas and Jake Bleehash, it makes this win that much more special.”
Monday’s win helped the Rams respond to Friday’s 17-16 walk-off exhibition defeat against Punxsutawney Area and improve to 7-7 overall and 4-4 in section play. Ligonier Valley currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot in the section, ahead of fifth-place Mount Pleasant Area, which is 1-5 in the section and 4-5 overall.
Ligonier Valley can clinch a playoff berth if it wins its rematch with MPA, 4 p.m. today.
On Tuesday, Bleehash earned the mound win, lasting four-and-two-third innings, surrendering five runs, two earned, on three hits. He also recorded five strikeouts and six walks.
“My hat is off to Jake Bleehash,” Marabito said. “I told him and the guys a few times following the game that it was one of the gutsiest performances I’ve seen on a mound in my coaching career. He battled out of a couple bases loaded situations and made the pitches when they counted to keep us in front. Mount Pleasant can really swing it, and he challenged their hitters and allowed some great defense to be played behind him following that first inning.”
MPA scored three runs in the top of the first, but Ligonier Valley’s Grant Dowden hit a three-run homer in the bottom half of the opening frame to tie the score, 3-3. The Rams took a 5-3 lead in the second, but the Vikings pulled a run back in the third.
Ligonier Valley went ahead, 6-4, in the fourth, but MPA cut the deficit to one run in the fifth. The game was called in the sixth inning due to rain, with the Vikings at the plate, so the final score reverted back to the last full inning played — which was the fifth inning — when Ligonier Valley’s 6-5 lead was enough for the win.
“I feel for Mount Pleasant because that’s a tough way to lose, but I have to give my guys credit for taking advantage of our opportunities and minimizing the damage when they had some good opportunities,” Marabito said. “I’m very proud of our efforts and resilience, and hopefully this will clinch things for us but we still want to take care of business and not put ourselves into a position of scoreboard watching.”
Offensively, Dowden led the Rams, going 2-for-2 with a home run and a double. He also drove in three runs and scored one. Connor Tunstall doubled and plated two runs, while Nick Beitel, Lanigan McCulty and Logan Johnston also recorded a hit. The Rams scored six runs on seven hits.
George Sofranko took the loss, pitching five innings, while allowing six runs on seven hits, with four strikeouts and five walks.
Aaron Alakson led MPA at the plate with two singles and two runs. Jared Yester singled and drove in two runs, scoring one. Steven Brown, Lane Golkosky and Pete Billey each singled, combining for three runs.
The Vikings got things rolling in the first when Brown reached on an error, stole second and came around as Alakson also reached on an error. Billey singled to put runners on the corner and scored along with Alakson off Yester’s two-run base hit to put MPA up, 3-0.
“After giving up three runs and committing three errors in the first inning, we bounced back nicely,” Marabito said.
In the bottom of the first, Tunstall doubled and George Golden walked, setting up Dowden for a three-run blast over the left field fence.
“That sequence changed the game for us and gave us some confidence to start playing sound baseball,” Marabito said. “That’s the first ball we’ve hit out in my three years, so that was special to see and couldn’t have come at a better time for Grant.”
The Rams took a 5-3 lead in the second after Beitel and Tunstall walked and advanced to second and third, respectively, on a passed ball, coming around with Golden’s two-run single.
To start the top of the third, four straight MPA batters walked, as Alakson scored a run when Yester reached on a base on balls, pulling the Vikings within a run.
Ligonier Valley restored its two-run lead in the fourth after Beitel singled and Tunstall walked. That brought up Golden, who grounded out, but Beitel managed to score.
The Vikings rallied in the top of the fifth with a run, but couldn’t overcome the deficit. Yester singled and Matthew Shrum was hit by a pitch. Golkosky drove in Yester with a single, but Beitel managed to get out of the jam with two runners aboard. Beitel pitched one-third innings in relief.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to play its final section game against host Deer Lakes at noon on Saturday.
The Rams opened the season with four straight wins, including a pair of section games against East Allegheny, their first since returning to the WPIAL after spending the last five decades in District 6.
Ligonier Valley then lost six of its next seven games, but the Rams earned a key section win against Valley last Wednesday, before Friday’s one-run defeat against Punxsutawney Area.
Mt. Pleasant Lig. Valley ab r h ab r h
O’Connor 4 0 0 Beitel 2 2 1 Brown 4 2 1 Tunstall 1 2 1 Alakson 3 2 2 Golden 2 1 1 Billey 2 1 1 Dowden 2 1 2 King 3 0 0 Faas 3 0 0 Yester 2 1 1 McCulty 3 0 1 Giallonrdo 1 0 0 Seftas 3 0 0 Kitz 2 0 0 Bleehash 3 0 0 Hutter 2 0 0 Johnston 3 0 1 Shrum 1 0 0 Golkosky 3 0 0
Totals 27 5 6 Totals 22 6 7Mt. Pleasant 301 010 0 — 5 6 0Lig. Valley 320 100 0 — 6 7 3 Doubles: Dowden, Tunstall (LV) Home Run: Dowden (LV) Strikeouts by: Bleehash-6, Beitel-2 (LV); Sofranko-4, Yester-0 (MPA) Base on balls by: Bleehash-5, Beitel-2 (LV); Sofranko-5, Yester-1 (MPA) Winning pitcher: Jacob Bleehash Losing pitcher: George Sofranko
