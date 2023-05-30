Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky earned a spot on the podium at the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 26, at Shippensburg University for his performance in the high jump.
“It felt great to find out that I placed and tied for fourth place,” said the sophomore. “I came into the meet expecting to not do great and maybe not even place. I honestly thought that with my shin problem, I wouldn’t be able to go 6’0, but when I cleared 5’8 all the way to 6’2 the first try, my confidence went straight up.”
