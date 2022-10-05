It was a true senior night for the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team as only the 10 seniors took part in the 3-0 win against the visiting Class 3A, Section 5 opponent the Greenburg Salem Golden Lions.

“It was a true senior night as only seniors played tonight,” Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “It wasn’t our normal lineup. These girls worked hard, for some of them, it has been seven or eight years. Tonight was their night. We had a few hiccups here and there, but it just proves that no matter who I put in the match, they can step up and play well.”

