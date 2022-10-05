It was a true senior night for the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team as only the 10 seniors took part in the 3-0 win against the visiting Class 3A, Section 5 opponent the Greenburg Salem Golden Lions.
“It was a true senior night as only seniors played tonight,” Greater Latrobe coach Drew Vosefski said. “It wasn’t our normal lineup. These girls worked hard, for some of them, it has been seven or eight years. Tonight was their night. We had a few hiccups here and there, but it just proves that no matter who I put in the match, they can step up and play well.”
Leading the way on offense, senior middle hitter Paige Watson posted 10 kills followed by her fellow middle hitter Emma Blair recording eight kills 18 additional kills rounded out the Wildcat scoring with Lily Fenton producing six kills, Madison Gresh chalking up five, Maya Krehlik four, Ryley Quinn two and Camille Dominick recording one.
Additional scoring via the serve helped Greater Latrobe’s cause with Gabby Sukay responsible for four aces to lead the varsity squad, Krehlik added three, Giovanna Jones had two, while Watson and Izzy Trice each produced an ace.
Senior setter Fenton orchestrated the Wildcat offense dishing out 24 assists raising her school and career assists record to 1,193, and along with Blair led the team in blocks with two
Defensively Jones and Sukay lead the Cats with eight digs apiece, two each for Watson and Fenton and one each for Trice, Gresh and Krehlik.
The victory set the Cats’ overall record to 12 – 0, with a section record of 8 – 0 ranking the team number 2 in the WPIAL AAA classification and No. 3 in the state of Pennsylvania.
“We are still undefeated, so we are rocking and rolling,” Vosefski said. “We will practice again tomorrow (Wednesday) and then we will get ready for the rest of the season. Hopefully, we can keep cruising.”
The Wildcats are off until Oct. 11 when they travel to Franklin Regional to take on the Panthers in section play.
The Latrobe JV’s match went three sets, but Latrobe came out on top two sets to one by the score of 25 – 18, 22 – 25 and 15 – 9.
Chiara Mongelluzzo posted 15 kills as the leading scorer for the JV squad, Followed by Ashley Deniker with nine kills. MacKenzie Myers added eight kills, Mia Myers notched five kills, with Savanna Repak and Mason Gresh scoring four and one respectively.
The JV also used the serve to add to their scoring production with Mongelluzzo accounting for four aces, Myers and Brie Havrilla posting two each and Mya HcHugh had one.
In addition to her aces, Havrilla, in running the JV offense, distributed 33 assists to set a new personal best.
Myers led the defensive effort with her seven digs, McHugh posted five digs Mongelluzzo (3), Mia Myers (2), Peyton (2) and Brie Havrilla (1) combined for eight digs.
