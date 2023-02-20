After reading my column “Feeding birds in your backyard,” I received an email from my sister, Betsy, and her husband, Leigh Marshall, who both live in New Zealand.hey wrote back with a question. Leigh asked, “Can one feed bread to birds that live in one’s back yard?” I didn’t have the slightest idea, so as usual, I had to do a bit of research, and this is what I found.
According to www.thespruce.com, from an article written by Melissa Mayntz fact checked by Emily Estep. “Experienced birders know that bread is not a suitable food to offer birds. Or is it? With care and caution, there is good bread you can feed birds.
“Most typical sliced bread or sandwich bread is a poor food choice for birds. This bread is heavily processed and contains chemicals and preservatives that are not suitable for wild birds. Bread contains very little protein which birds need to develop muscles and feathers, and it does not contain the fat birds needs for energy. Instead, bread is primarily a carbohydrate that, while it will fill a bird’s stomach and alleviate hunger, does not provide much nutrition.
The same is true for similar bread-like products such as buns, bagels, crackers, chips, pretzels, cookies, cereal, and donuts.”
Despite the poor nutrition source most bread can be for birds, there is a way to offer healthier bread as an occasional treat for wild birds. In general, bread that is healthier for humans is also healthier for birds. Whole grain, multi-grain, breads are best, especially if they are organically produced with minimal preservatives. Making a ‘sandwich’ for the birds with extra ingredients to provide additional nutrition helps make the bread even healthier, such as adding peanut butter, or other nut butters, beef-fat drippings or softened suet, grape or apple jelly or orange marmalade, birdseed, either a mix, black oil sunflower seed, mealworms, crickets, or other dried insects, raisins, cranberries or other small bits of dried fruits, thin orange or apple slices, nut heart hearts or small whole nuts, especially peanuts, or pumpkin seeds.
That’s just a start. To properly pick the right ingredient, it is important to consider which birds you will be feeding. For blue jays, woodpeckers, and nuthatches, kitchen scraps are suitable for birds as part of the sandwich components.
On the other hand, the sandwich foods to avoid are the following.
“Above all, under no circumstances, bread should never be offered regularly to birds. Just as candy is not suitable for a large part of a human’s diet, bread is “candy” to birds and should only be a rare treat rather than a regular meal, even when it has been enhanced with healthier spreads and toppings. Processed lunch meat, sugar-free or low-sugar spreads, soft cheeses and bacon may make great sandwiches for a human diet, but none of these items are great for birds. They contain great quantities of salt and other chemicals that can be even more unhealthy or outright dangerous for birds, even if only very rarely. Ideally bread scraps should be even more restricted in spring and early summer when parent birds are feeding their nestlings. Similarly, in winter, offering a lot of bread will not give birds the best nutrition to survive harsh storms and cold temperatures.
“The best time to feed birds bread, though still only once in a while, is at the height of summer after young birds have fledged and there are many birds visiting feeders and taking advantage of abundant natural, nutritional food sources. At that time, offering a few bites of bread will be less harmful to the birds that take advantage of it.
“Feeding birds bread is not the healthiest option, but when the bread has healthier ingredients for a bird-friendly sandwich, it can be a fun, rare treat to add to your backyard buffet.
“Important Note: the U.S. Department of Agriculture strongly discourages the feeding of wildlife, including birds, which can be ultimately hazardous to both wildlife and humans.”
