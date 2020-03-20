CWD scare —
Received a wonderful call from Travis Lau, press secretary of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
He answered questions that were directed to me via Ma Bell, alias the one-time Bell Telephone System, from fellow hunters.
One sportsman asked me: “There has been a lot of talk concerning chronic wasting disease throughout Pennsylvania. My fellow hunters have felt squeamish about hunting now and wonder if it is all right to do so despite the scare?”
According to Lau, “One should set his sights on Cambria County, where there are a significant number of infested animals there.”
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, neurological illness occurring in North American cervids (members of the deer family), including white-tailed deer, mule, mule deer, elk and moose.
Since its discovery in 1967, CWD has spread geographically and increased in prevalence locally. CWD is contagious; it can be transmitted freely within and among cervid populations.
It is not known to infect livestock or humans. It is transmitted directly through animal to animal contact, and indirectly through contact with objects or environment contaminated with infectious material (including saliva, urine, feces and carcasses of CWD-infected animals).
In the Feb. 28 edition of Pennsylvania Outdoor News, from a commentary written by John Eveland entitled “Pennsylvania, Louisiana join forces to stop chronic wasting disease,” he stated, “For over half a century...has spread without resistance across 26 states. CWD is now approaching Pittsburgh to the west, exits to the north in the elk range, reaches into the confluence of the Susquehanna River, branches heading north-eastward and on a fast track eastward toward Philadelphia and Allentown.”
In discussing elk, he stated, “Without immediate intervention to control CWD, it is projected that, within five years, it will be too late to save Pennsylvania magnificent elk herd and within 10 years, deer and deer hunting as we have known them will be things of the past.”
Jeff Mulhollem, editor of the newspaper, weighed in by stating, “In a few weeks, we’ll learn if the prevalence of CWD is, as expected, continues to grow across the state. That’s when the game commission will reveal how many of the nearly 16,000 samples from deer collected last year tested positive for CWD. The majority of these samples — almost 12,000 — were submitted by hunters.”
Lau implicated it has taken longer than expected to determine how many of what was brought in had the disease.
“The number of deer infected,” Mulhollem said, “seems to double every year. The PGC sampled just under 10,000 whitetails in 2018 and found 123 that tested positive for CWD.”
“As a result,” Eveland stated, “a team of sportsmen and scientists from Pennsylvania, including the Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania in partnership with Allegheny County Sportsmen’s League, Sinnemahoning Sportsmen, Pennsylvania State Cap Association and others stepped to the forefront along with a Louisiana-based, blue-ribbon group of nationally recognized medical experts from the University of New Orleans, LSU, Tulane, two universities in Alabama and three others across the nation, and multiple biochemical companies.”
He pointed out, “To control CWD, in the short term, six products are being designed; (1) a diagnostic cervid test kit for use by hunters to immediately detect CWD infection in deer at the point of harvest — protecting humans from eating infected venison; (2) a diagnostic human test kit for those who are concerned that they have eaten infected venison; (3) a live animal test; (4) an injectable vaccine primarily for use with captive deer; (5) an oral vaccine for use toward controlling CWD in free-roaming deer and elk, and (6) a human vaccine in the event that any hunters and their families test positive for bacterial CWD infection.”
— — — — —
After talking to representatives in both the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the PGC, various opinions surfaced concerning how far back one had to display his or her licenses, it was revealed by Sergeant Mike Walsh of the PFBC, one very important law.
“From as far back as I can remember, fishing licenses always had and have to be displayed.”
The proposal is not law yet, so keep those little “gems” open to the “naked” eye!
