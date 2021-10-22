Bear season underway —
The figures tell the story. Not all hunters who take to the woods are in search of whitetail deer. There are many who couldn’t wait until the middle of October when black bear season opened, and sportsmen and women began searching throughout Penn’s Woods for these large furry animals to harvest.
“In the six and half decades between 1915 and 1979, Keystone State hunters typically harvested 398 bears a year,” said Travis Lau, media contact for the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). “That jumps to 424 if one excludes the four years – 1934, 1970, 1977 and 1978 – when the season was closed. Still, hunters didn’t harvest more than 1, 000 bears in a single year until 1984, more than 2,000 bears until 1989 and more than 3,000 bears until 2000.”
Compared to more modern times, hunters harvested more than 4,000 bears in a single year three times since 2005, two of those since 2011, with the all-time record of 4, 653 coming in 2019. “Nine of the 10 largest harvests ever occurred in the last 13 years, with the 2020 harvest of 3,621 bears ranking sixths,” he said.
“With lots of bears still on the landscape,” Lau said, “and this fall’s slate of seasons again big on opportunity, the potential is there again for another great season.”
“We’ve got many, many black bears, including some of the biggest in the country, spread across the Commonwealth and within reach hunters everywhere,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Plus, our various bear seasons give hunters the opportunity to pursue them in numerous ways throughout the fall. This is an exciting time to be a bear hunter. It’s no wonder more and more people are taking to the bear woods every autumn.”
Continuing he pointed out, “Indeed, a record 220, 471 people – 211,627 of them Pennsylvania residents – bought bear licenses in 2020. That was up from 202,043 in 2019, 174,869 in 2018 and, going back further, 147,728 in 2009.”
There is something new for 2021. As in the past, many Wildlife Management Units will allow bear hunting during the first and in some units, even the second, week of the statewide firearms deer season. Unlike last year, though, when bears didn’t become legal game until the first Monday, hunters in 2021 will be able to harvest them on the opening weekend of deer season, both Saturday and Sunday.
“Pennsylvania has been a bear hunting destination for many, many years,” said Emily Carrollo, the Game Commission bear biologist. “I don’t expect that to change. Despite large harvests in the past, we’ve still got plenty of bears and lots of big ones out there.”
She recommended that hunters looking for bears focus first on finding food sources ranging from apples to hard-mast crops like nuts from oak, hickory and beech trees.
Pennsylvania’s hunters took 3,608 black bears in 2020 seasons. That was down from 2019’s record of 4,653, but still the second-largest harvest in the past five years. Bowhunters with two weeks to hunt rather than one, as in the past, took an archery record 955 bears. The harvest was 1041 in the two-year-old muzzleloader/special firearms seasons and 1,177 in the general firearms season. The harvest in the extended season was 435. Hunters in the early season took 13 animals. Hunters took bears in 59 of 67 counties and 22 of the state’s 23 WMU’s. The largest bear harvested was a 719-pounder taken with a crossbow in Ayr Township, Fulton County by Abby Strayer, of McConnellsburg. Hunters also took numerous other bears exceeding 600 pounds.
Archery season this year began on Sept. 18 in WMUs 2B, 5C, and 5D. It runs through Nov. 26, including Sunday Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 21. Archery hunting is permitted in WMU 5B from Oct. 2 to Nov. 19, including Sunday, Nov. 14. Archery bear hunting is permitted in all other WMUs from Oct 16 through Nov. 6. The general statewide bear season is set for Nov. 20 through 23, including Sunday Nov. 21.
For additional information, contact the PGC at 724-238-9523.
