Truckloads of Trout —
By now I know you are ready, you’re all set and waiting to head out the back door, throw your gear in your vehicles and cruise out to your favorite fishing hole. Since the bodies have been stocked, they’ve received truckloads of trout and should be prime in the months ahead. One’s chances ought to be very good this year to catch fish as the waterways received a ‘partial’ stocking of truckloads of brown, rainbow and golden trout. I state ‘partial’ because not all the water basins have their fill of trout yet because of lack of volunteer help. And the Fish Commission will not publish further stocking schedules.
Before you think you know where you’re going to stand at that one spot you succeeded many times before, it may be different this year. What happens if you get to that spot and someone else is standing where you caught a large rainbow during the course of the coming months? Are you going to walk up and stand next to them or shy off and fish approximately 10 feet from the individual or group of fishers?
This year is truly a different picture than it was in the past. We could walk up and set our gear and boxes down anywhere we chose, and everyone was happy with that. Now, we are in midst of a crisis and we all must be very mindful as we don’t want to be tagged with the coronavirus (COVID-19) that is killing people by the thousands worldwide.
“You could be in danger as to catching it if you don’t take the aired precautions seriously,” stated Mike Parker, Communication’s Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). “Fishing can be just as much fun as years gone by if you keep your distance from anglers beside you. If you see someone getting too close to you, advise him or her that he or she must maintain the required distance. If the person does not take this suggestion, one will have to move instead.”
I asked him why opening day trout wasn’t postponed liked all the other sports and he said, “It is understandable why baseball was shut down. People sat closely together in the bleachers. As for fishing, as long as people heed to the government’s recommendation, there is no problem.”
To state “eight to ten feet” might be a problem for some people, but when one tells an angler “a fishing pole in distance apart,” there is no trouble, then, in understanding the prerequisites of this mandate. Here’s a tip. Cast your line in the clearing so it is not close to someone’s on either side. Then if a fish takes the bait and runs, it will be less likely to get tangled with someone else’s line. Always think of two approaches – stance and line twist with others. If one can seek a good location methodically “think like a fish,” chances are one will not only be in the clear but have an enjoyable day to boot.
“Listen,” he said, “By now must people should be educated as to the preliminary precautions one must take. Anyone who makes light of the subject or doesn’t take it serious has to become educated to the facts, whether it’s through reading a newspaper, watching television or hearing it on the radio. This is some serious stuff we are being confronted with and we all must take it to heart.”
By now everyone has heard the precautions. But for the few who may have not realized the how grave this illness is, the following are the preventative measures. They are washing your hands often with soap; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; stay home when sick; cough or sneeze into one’s elbow and use a tissue; clean and disinfect touched objects frequently; get the influenza vaccine.
If one is sick, stay home. Who knows, one may have the killer virus. Take your gut feelings seriously and stay home or seek medical help.
Parker stated, “Keep in mind, you have the whole summer to fish. If there are too many people in one spot, leave and come back another day. The second day, there just may not that many people,” he said.
