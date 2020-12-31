Latrobe anglers both succeed —
Any time an angler pulls up his waders, sharpens his hooks or puts on new line, he’s not just playing around. Presenting the bait strategically could only mean one thing. He’s not fooling around this time. For Steve Gordon of Latrobe, it was all business, and he wasn’t going to leave Lake Erie until he headed home with something that would find a place resting in his freezer.
Gordon and his friends have made regular trips to the lake in the past, but never came home with many fish. But if you would have told him that he would be heading back home with a seven-pound, 27-inch walleye in his vehicle’s luggage compartment, he may have smiled and looked at others with an expression of astonishment, to say the least.
Recalling his tale, he stated, “While fishing Presque Isle, I attached a live creek chub to a number eight circle hook and cast it out away from me. After three casts and retrieves, I felt a bump. I didn’t do anything. I just stood still. Slowly, I pulled it up. When I saw it wasn’t a branch, I thought I had snagged, I yelled to a friend, ‘Get the net!’”
What Gordon failed to remember was that he had a large hole in it. It took two tries to land the fish.
“Through the grace of God, I pulled in the biggest fish I ever caught in my life!” he said.
After he ate part of his catch, he called me to proclaim, “Boy did that fish taste great!” Even though he knows I love bluegill better, his efforts were nil. On the other hand, as he saw it, his attempts surely paid off. I have a feeling he’ll be returning to that spot in the very near future.
And then there was another angler from Latrobe, whose expertise proved worthy.
The date was Dec. 18. Jordan Stranko and his friend, Brenden Scranton, decided to travel to Erie to try their hand at catching steelhead on Walnut Creek. Leaving early in the morning from their hometown, they decided to start one-quarter upstream from the lake, a place they had visited before, always with the intent of coming home with, hopefully, a steelhead that was big enough to enjoy for a fair-sized meal.
For the Walmart employee, this wasn’t his first trip to that basin. He had caught steelhead there before, but none that had any length to them. This day would prove different.
Instead of using baits that were common to other fishers, the St. Vincent College student decided to create his own invention. He had heard that anglers fished with egg sacks. Combining ideas from other anglers, he came up with the idea of combining egg sacks and beads. This concoction resulted in the “perfect bait.”
It was late morning, the two decided to break for lunch. On the way back to the car, Stranko noticed a deep hole and waved to Scranton that he was going to stop and fish it. Sneaking up to it, he flung in his new invention.
“I couldn’t pass it up,” he stated. “I just wanted to see if my new idea worked.”
Within seconds, he got a tremendous hit. As his adrenalin rose, he set the hook, and reeled in a beauty, a 28-inch, 14-pound keeper. Steelhead and rainbow trout are members of the same species. They have to be seven inches to keep in Pennsylvania.
It didn’t take long to sense that this biology major and secondary education minor was one happy camper.
“This wasn’t the first fish I caught that had bragging rights, but it was definitely the largest!” he exclaimed.
Needless to say, he not only kept it, but later ate part of the filet for dinner that evening.
I have a feeling, this won’t be Stranko’s last trip to his now favorite hole!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.