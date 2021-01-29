Out-of-state student licenses —
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recently announced, “This year for the first time a special license will be available for out-of-state college students attending a school in Pennsylvania.”
Non-resident students enrolled in Pennsylvania schools of higher education during the school year are eligible to purchase the newly-created non-resident Pa. student (annual) fishing license at all sales locations and online.
The cost of this permit will be the current cost of a resident (annual) fishing license plus issuing agent and agent and transaction fees ($24.94). Licenses are required to possess the required species or in certain bodies of water.
A non-resident Pa. student (annual) fishing license will remain valid for the year for which it is issued. Student identification or other means of proof of student enrollment must be provided upon request by waterways conservation officers. Pennsylvania joins several states that now offer licenses to non-resident students to make fishing more accessible and affordable.
Research shows that there are more than 160 four-year colleges in Pennsylvania, and no matter where students choose to pursue higher education, they are never far away from great fishing in the Commonwealth. From bass to steelhead to catfish, and even American Shad, there are many great fishing destinations for students to take advantage of.
In this age of COVID-19, fishing provides college students with abundant opportunities for socially distanced recreation that promotes good physical and mental health. At a time when sports and many other extracurricular activities have been suspended or curtailed, fishing can provide a great outlet for those looking to balance the rigors of studies and testing with time outdoors.
For those schooling in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties, students from the University of Pittsburgh, Seton Hill University, and St. Vincent College and other schools in this part of the state will find amazing opportunities in the Loyalhanna Creek, Upper and Lower Twin Lakes, Keystone Lake, Keystone Power Dam, Conemaugh River, Loyalhanna Lake, St. Vincent Lake, Donegal Lake, and many other bodies of water that are available not far from Latrobe. Google bodies of water near your school and you’ll locate one right around your vicinity.
***
I find it interesting that in the springtime, there are so many birds everywhere, but in the winter, very much the opposite. So, I asked myself, “Are these birds hibernating?” The answer I got was quite unexpecting. They were committing “torpor,” a state of slowed body functions used to conserve energy and heat, similar to hibernation, but not as extreme.
Bird species that use torpor are hummingbirds, poorwills, frogmouths, swifts, nighthawks, doves, chickadees and roadrunners. Torpor is generally only a short-term state, such as a few hours or overnight, though in some cases and for a few species it may last a few hours or weeks. Birds that may face extreme winter conditions will use torpor to survive long winter nights or severe storms.
Animals, including birds, that find themselves in an extra state of torpor lower their body temperature and slow their heart rate, respiration, and metabolic dramatically. This effectively conserves energy because fewer calories are needed to maintain life functions such as respiration and blood circulation. Torpor can be dangerous for birds. During the time when a torpid bird’s metabolic functions are slowed, their reflexes and reaction abilities are also stunted, making them more vulnerable to predators particularly at night.
One must not confuse hibernation with torpor. Hibernation is a long-term state of reduced metabolic activity and often lasts several days or weeks at a time. It is a seasonal conditional and may occur during either summer or winter depending on the species. In addition to bears, some additional animals that hibernate are box turtles, wood frogs, bats, hedgehogs, skunks, bumblebees, snails, snakes, groundhogs and flat-tail dwarf lemurs.
