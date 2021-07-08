Cranking for fish —
I received a text recently showing a strange bird pecking in someone’s backyard. It was sent to me by Gerry Baldonieri, an Irving Avenue resident, who took the picture of a pileated woodpecker finding food in the grass along his sidewalk. I’ve never seen one in Latrobe, so this was a real treat. Anyone else spotting an unusual sighting? Write and tell me all about it at peevee73@verizon.net., and I’ll make note of it in my column.
***
Recently, I received a telephone call from Latrobe anglers Jordan Stranko and Steve Gordon who spent the weekend fishing the shorelines of Lake Erie and caught more fish than they could count. I asked Gordon what particular species they hauled in, and he replied, “Everything! And they were all nice-sized.” That explains why the duo looks forward to returning as often as they can. The chances of catching more and bigger fish are there. Pieces of worms seem to be the ticket. I’ve always tried to spread the word that one inch size of crawler will probably do the trick much better than the whole crawler tied in a ball around the hook.
***
I used to be one of those fishers, however, who preferred to use crankbaits. There is nothing like tying on a Leland crankbait, throwing it out into the water, retrieving it a couple times, letting it sink, and then reel it back. Trout, bass, or walleye will more than likely smack it! Some of the best imitation lures that are highly ranked include the following:
Zoom’s Magnum Ultra Vibe Speed Craw is a rubber (plastic) crayfish imitation that can be jigged or used as a trailer behind a hard crankbait. The Rapala 0 Slim G 6 has a rounded body and lip to create a tight wobbling lure. It was used to help win the 2019 Bassmaster Classic.
The Stanley Vibrashaft Dirty Water Spinnerbait has produced over and over for me. The first fish I caught with it was a 28-inch pike from the Conemaugh River. It features a tapered wired frame and added double painted frames in a variety colors — everything from red to pink to chartreuse to white. I’ve never gone wrong using white.
Spro’s Essential Series Zero Minnow is a surface lure bait that causes bass to rocket up from the depths and attack this lure. Spro’s newest lure not only moves naturally but has a loud rattle that calls fish from a distance.
Strike King’s Hybrid Hunter does not feature a straight diving lip, but an angled one that allows it to come through cover and deflect erratically. Combined with a loud rattle, the erratic action “hunts” and forces bass to react.
I’ve always favored panfishing. I would start with the Stanley Ribbit Runt. Weight-wise, it is only one-eighth ounce in weight and less than two inches long. It is rigged on a matching safety-pin spinner. It is said to lure the biggest crappies and bluegills found in most bodies of water.
Blakemore’s multi-ribbed soft plastic with a pulsating tail comes with a chin-mounted blade either with one-sixteenth ounce with a number 2 hook or a one-eighth ounce with a number 1 hook. Crappies go crazy over this lure.
Another hard bait that has caught the attention of fishers is the Yo-Zuri’s Vibe Mini Ice. It only weighs three-sixteenth ounces and comes in 15 different colors. It packs a loud voice with internal rattles built in it. One can use it in open water or through the ice.
Strike King recently came out with a twin tail Mr. Crappie Snap Jack. Some twin tails have subtle little waving appendages, but the Snap Jack combines a small body with two paddles that quiver independently and create a ruckus, attracting attention. It can be fished vertically or employed in a horizontal swimming motion, and the legs kick regardless of how much weight you put in front of them.
Panther Martin has added another blade to its famous design. It now comes in five sizes, lots of colors and new holographic versions that have proven they all work.
