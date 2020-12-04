Deer season in full swing —
It was amazing that Thanksgiving came and went before we knew it. Such was the case when statewide deer season crept up on us and sent hunters into the woods Saturday, Nov. 28, ceasing momentarily, and then ending Dec. 12.
For the first time in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s history, deer hunters had a Saturday-Sunday opening weekend. Hunters in 10 Wildlife Management Units also will have concurrent antler/antlerless hunting throughout the 14-day firearms deer season.
The firearms season also packs another new twist that will generate excitement afield. Its regulatory change that allows hunters to attempt to harvest a second deer before tagging the first, so long as they have the appropriate harvest tags for the deer they attempt to harvest, and no attempt is made to move a deer before it’s tagged.
Pennsylvania hunters in 2019 racked up the highest overall deer harvest in 15 years when they took 389,431 deer during the state’s 2019-20 hunting seasons. It topped the 2018-19 seasons, when 147,750 bucks were taken. That was more than the 2018-19 harvest by 4%. The last time the total deer harvest exceeded this season’s total was in 2004-05, when 409,320 whitetails were taken.
The 2019-20 statewide buck harvest saw a generous bump of 10%, coming in at 163,240.
“The size and quality of bucks running in Penn’s Woods right now, probably hasn’t been duplicated in the Commonwealth in over 150 years,” noted Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “The number of ‘record book bucks’ being taken is incredible. In fact, it’s beginning to look like no rack sitting atop record book listings is unapproachable.
“If you haven’t hunted whitetails in some time, now’s the time to get back into it,” Burhans emphasized. “You won’t believe what’s running around in Penn’s Woods.”
He pointed out that, “Deer hunters continue to experience antler-buck-harvest-success levels comparable to historic highs in the late 1990s and the early 2000s. In recent years, about 22% of all hunters have harvested an antlered deer, and we look for this trend to continue.”
The 2019-20 antlerless deer harvest was 226,191, which included 10,461 taken with chronic wasting disease Deer Management Assistance Program permits, was similar to the 2018-19 overall antlerless deer harvest of 226,940. In 2017-18 seasons, the antlerless seasons, the antlerless harvest was 203,409.
Deer hunters had seen the statewide buck harvest increase for three consecutive years until 2018-19 firearm’s season’s opening day soaker led to a broken streak. But last season, hunters resumed the uptick in buck harvest. They also caused an increase in the percentage of 2.5-year-old and older bucks in the annual deer harvest was between 56 and 59%.
Every year, Pennsylvania hunters are taking huge bucks. Some are “book bucks,” antlered deer that make the Pennsylvania Game Records book or Boone & Crocket Club rankings. Other simply win neighborhood bragging rights.
Pennsylvania firearms season historically has drawn the biggest crowds of all hunting seasons and consequently has been the state’s principal-deer management tool for more than a century. And its widely anticipated by hunters.
When I picked up my latest issue of Pennsylvania Angler & Boater Magazine for November-December and flipped open the story written by Tyler Frantz titled, “Getting Started in Fly Fishing,” I couldn’t help but smile when I saw a rainbow trout with a Green Weenie in its mouth. That fly was invented by two Latrobe fishers, Kenny Igo and Russ Mowry in Russ’s basement on Orchard Drive.
That was a favorite meeting place where every Monday evening a group of us enthusiasts from the Forbes Trail Trout Unlimited would meet and learn the ropes of wrapping materials around various-sized hooks in many different patterns. That fly not only took off from the whipping end of a long rod but gained popularity from one part of the country to the other.
Not only did it catch fish but became famous for hooking those aquatic species.
