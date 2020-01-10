Birds that don’t migrate —
I’m someone who has a power line extend from my bedroom window to a utility pole across the street.
One might say that the line that runs directly across the bottom part of my window is a disadvantage as it cuts off the view, but really, as I see it, it’s a gift.
Now, I know the utility company didn’t install it as such, but I’ll tell you why I say that. In the spring when young birds make their perch, wherever, many seem to do so outside my window.
But since we are months away from spring, there haven’t been birds on that wire for a long time — not so much as one. So, I began to wonder. Did they all migrate or are some still hanging around, enjoying this unseasonable weather?
Of consequence, I decided to look into the matter and find out which flying creatures are still somewhere around.
From a website, drollyankees.com, I learned that 10 species of birds stay behind and do not migrate. They are house finches, house sparrows, tufted titmice, American goldfinches, pine siskins, downy woodpeckers, black-capped chickadees, northern cardinals, dark-eyed juncos and European starlings.
I have already sighted birds of prey, crows and chimney sparrows.
The website stated that only the heartiest climate cold weather birds have stayed behind. But the weather hasn’t been anything like that lately.
I don’t think they are complaining. I know, we aren’t.
The question remains, How do they keep warm once the cold descends upon them?
“To create insulation, our warm-blooded bird buddies fluff up their feathers and create their own little air pockets in between them. In a very short time, the air warms, and the birds are wrapped in a blanket of cold-busting heat. In order to keep up this warmth, though, the birds must eat a great deal of fat-rich food to generate the necessary heat.”
The website also said that the backyard feeders are essential. Helping in this manner will be of definite asset to our fine-feathered friends.
Last week, I happened to be browsing on my television, looking to watch people singing Christmas hymns when I chanced upon a girl lying flat on the ice of a lake smiling at the camera. This is the first time I ever witness such an occurrence.
The first thing that popped into my brain (actually out of it) was that, through her smile, she was telling onlookers that she was all right, despite her fall. Nope. I sure missed the boat on this one.
The teen was actually listening to ice make sounds. I tuned in to the commentator, and he stated that ice does make noise, particularly when there is a temperature change.
Ice will vibrate up and down, similar to a drumhead or cymbal vibrating after being struck.
Different ice produces different sounds. When ice cracks, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is getting weaker. It’s also a sound of caution.
The noise is loudest when someone steps on thin ice, which brings me to the next topic, and that is the Ice Angler’s Fishing Guide, published by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
I’ve always been an advocate of “four inches or greater” for safety sake. I’m glad the PFBC and I see eye to eye.
It is stated on its chart that one cross-country skier is safe on three inches. It is OK for an angler to traverse across ice four inches thick.
If one wishes to get to a destination by snowmobile, use the “five-inch or better plan, a car eight inches, and a light truck, 11 inches thick.”
One person weighing 200 pounds is safe on four inches; a snowmobile with the weight of 800 pounds, safe on five inches, and a car, 2,000 pounds may travel in eight-inch thickness of frozen water.
Keep in mind, ice may not be the same thickness all over.
Stay away from stickups or docks. If ice fishing, spread out so there isn’t too much weight on one area. Wear a life jacket.
