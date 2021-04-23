Slow start to trout season —
Word has it that the 2021 opening day trout season on April 3 wasn’t like the others in years past. I was told it was windy and cold, two factors that didn’t fit themselves well to a fun day out on the waters. Also, for the first time in I couldn’t tell you how many years, I couldn’t join my friends on the Lower Twin Lake because of my health. As a matter of fact, I think I’m done fishing, I hate to admit it.
I do depend on my readers to continue to inform me as to their experiences so everyone in the Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier area continues to be informed as to what’s happening in the great outdoors.
For example, one fellow called me to state that he had gone night fishing at Twin Lakes. “I was casting and retrieving when I saw this huge fish come up from the bottom, follow my Leland Crappie Magnet plastic bait for a short time and then return to the bottom all in one swoop. It was huge!” he said.
I was able to contact five people who rented a paddle boat and took to the waters also on the first day. “It was really windy and cold,” said Steve Gordon. “Among all of us, only two trout were caught.”
In browsing the Pennsylvania Outdoornews April 9, 2021, edition, many of the anglers holding trout were youth holding very large fish. The thing that pleased me was the fact included in the captions that all the rainbow and brown trout were returned to the waters from which they came. I used to do the same when I caught big trout. Knowing I gave them a second chance to, perhaps, grow bigger, gave me a good feeling within me.
***
I happened to read a local news story recently which talked about a reservoir that was built in the 1940s held close to seven million gallons of drinking water for the Laughlintown-Ligonier areas which to date has been drained.
Ever since moving to Laughlintown back in the early ‘70s did that stream grow nearer and dearer to my heart. My parents bought a house right behind the Washington Furnace Inn on Route 30. The housing complex where we lived was directly above Washington Furnace, a historical monumental structure of that location. My father and I often would take walks through the woods and point out the wonders of nature that existed throughout the vicinity.
When I ventured on my own down a path from our house, I would often go to the stream known as Furnace Run and try my hand at fishing. Often, I would catch native trout which I would take home for a number of meals. That was my first introduction to those waters. I did hear at one point that the stream was coming down the mountain from a reservoir somewhere nearing the top of the mountain, but never hiked up far enough to see its origin.
After moving to Latrobe and opening Pee Vee’s Lures and Tackle did a gentleman walk into my store one late afternoon carrying a large tiger trout. “Here, take my picture with it. Then you can eat it for dinner!” he said.
I didn’t have the heart to do that. Instead, I had him drop it in my minnow tank. After three weeks, I hired a driver to take both this prize catch and me to Furnace Run to give it a new chance at life. In the bucket I also included some minnows. I directed my driver to take me to the wooden bridge that crossed the flowing waters. It was there I dumped in the fish.
I could only pray that my good heartedness helped the fish live a longer, healthier life. If nothing else, I was touched by my good deed.
