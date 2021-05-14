Domesticated ducks? —
Living in Latrobe, I’ve certainly gotten my fill of ducks and geese. I’m not saying they rub me the wrong way. Since I love nature, I am fascinated by them. Living here as long as I have, I pretty much know what belongs here at certain times of the year, and what is a visitor or a newcomer.
That brings me to the subject of the day.
As I scooter along the Earl Dalton Fitness Path that parallels the Loyalhanna Creek, I’ve gotten into the habit of looking down to see if any new inhabitants have flown into the city for me to observe. Usually, there are one or two geese and a great blue heron. Occasionally, I have seen an egret. Only once have I seen them both together.
Last week, I sighted a new pair of waterfowl huddling close together standing along the shoreline. I came to a stop and shut off my engine. There were two birds the size of mallards, only colored similarly. Both were all white feathered with a black head. I’ve never seen the likes of anything like these before.
The next day I returned, and there they stood, at the very spot where I originally saw them. I turned off my engine and sat and watched nature at its best. After 15 minutes or so, I decided to go home. The next morning, I called the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). A representative and I went online to see if we could find the all-white bodied feathered bird with the black head. Her conclusion — one of two birds. They were either common mergansers or domestic ducks. What? I never heard of the latter before.
I had to turn to my computer once again to see if what I was told was what I saw. Not exactly, but close. I then decided to scroll down and bring up what ducks we have in Pennsylvania. This is what I found: Mallards, scaup, black ducks, wood ducks, red-heads, eiders, canvasbacks, mottled ducks, fulvous whistling ducks, scooters and longtail ducks. None matched the duo down along the creek.
It was back to the PGC again. I was told I should contact the Department of Agriculture. Instead, I called the PGC in Harrisburg. Guess what? I ended up calling the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. I presented my case to them and was assured what I had seen were domestic ducks.
“What are domesticated ducks?” you may ask. They are ducks that are raised by people for meat, eggs and down. Many ducks are also kept for show, as pets, or for the ornamental value. Almost all the varieties of the domestic ducks apart from the Muscovy duck are descended from the mallard. A domestic duck can be twice the size of a wild mallard. The most common breed of a domestic is the Pekin which is a white mallard raised for its meat.
Here is a rule of thumb when it comes to domestic ducks. If one comes upon a weird duck, perhaps in a park, walking around on the grass or coming near people, it is probably a domestic duck.
What is the next step if the owner is forced to get rid of a domestic duck? According to the PGC, one is forbidden to release these pets on state lands, game lands or those run by the Department of Conservation and Recreation. However, one is permitted to let domestic ducks go on private property as long as one obtains the property owners’ permission.
