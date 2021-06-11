Birds of a feather —
Every year when June rolls around, my mind is drawn to one person and her passion. My mother was born in June and her passion was not only listening to birds but identifying them by the sounds they make.
I recall one summer when my brother and I worked in a hotel in Maine. Mom stayed in one of the cabins and played her bird records to listen for similar chirps and peeps outside her window.
Not until just recently did I give thought to the variety of our fine feathered friends that we have living in Latrobe. Everyday as I sit watching television do I see a variety of birds constantly fly past my windows from small wrens to ravens to hawks. And I can’t count out the American eagles that hover over the Loyalhanna Creek in search for food. And since we are blessed with lakes surrounding Latrobe, I can only conclude we have more birds in Latrobe than most people think.
There is no doubt about it. Most residents aware that we certainly have our fill of robins, wrens, and owls. But what if I were to state that in and around Latrobe, we have more than 70 birds of various colors, sizes, and sounds.
If one is a naturalist, the following birds may be known as common neighbors. But not everybody is fond of these creatures. I just recently learned that our fair city is over-populating with red-bellied woodpeckers, spotted sandpipers, downy woodpeckers, Eastern woodpeckers, Eastern phoebes, and Easter blue jays. And need I tell you, I’m just getting started.
Need I state that most Latrobeans take the Canadian geese for granted. There used to be hundreds of them at Legion-Keener Park. Somehow, they have flown the coop. Recently, I saw many of them grazing in the corn fields of St. Vincent College and Archabbey along State Route 981.
Many times, while cruising on my scooter on the Earl Dalton Fitness Path do I see pairs of mallards swimming side-by-side behind the high rises. Often seen along the shoreline of the area lakes and creeks are a number of great blue herons. It doesn’t take long for them to snatch up a fish or two while they patiently wait for their meals. Two other birds that pair together are mourning doves. The ones in Latrobe are quite tame.
Turkey vultures have been sighted throughout the area as well. Not the most glamorous bird, their diet consists of dead animals.
One of the easier birds to identify is the blue jay. Such is the case with the American crow and the robin. Other birds making their homes here are tree swallows, European starlings, gray catbirds, American goldfinch and Eastern towhee.
Even though I haven’t seen them myself, I’ve been told that kildeer inhabit Latrobe. So do northern flickers, orchard orioles, Baltimore orioles, red-winged blackbird, common grackle, yellow warble, northern flicker, and my mother’s favorite bird, the tufted titmouse. And who doesn’t love the Northern cardinal?
And yes, they are here too — the northern rough-winged swallow, white crowned sparrow, the field sparrow, Savannah sparrow, chipping sparrow, and the swamp sparrow.
Some of the other birds that live in Latrobe include blue-gray-gray gnatcatcher, black and white warbler, horned grebe, pied-billed grebe, palm warbler, beve-winged teal, brown-headed cowbird, white-breasted nuthatch, greater yellowlegs, Louisiana waterthrush, sora, yellow rumped warbler, Carolina wren, hairy woodpecker, belted kingfisher, solitary sandpiper, common merganser, and an American coot.
One bird that are numerous in number is the red-tailed hawk. It is my belief this bird has wiped out most of the squirrels and rabbits down in Legion-Keener Park. I believe I saw one fly by my window one day. I’ve also noticed them perched on power lines above Ligonier Street.
One day I sat and watched both the great egret and a great blue heron feed along Loyalhana Creek maybe 25 feet from each other. That was a sight to see. Latrobe has a wealth of nature. Make a list of animals and birds you see.
