Animal abuse —
I don’t know if others think about wrongdoing as they should, but factually, “a sin is a deliberate thought, words, deed or omission contrary to the eternal law of God.”
So, it only stands to reason that anyone who is doing such an act is committing a sin. That includes horses, dogs, deer and fish, just for starters.
So, it goes without questions that the youth knowingly and thoughtfully abused a deer after one of the teens injured the animal, but did not kill it. Shooting again but missing, the two decided to torment the animal with bodily harm by physically abusing the animal.
Fortunately, the Pennsylvania Game Commission caught wind of the acts and the two young men were arrested. It took a bit of time for the investigation to take place, but when a ruling was made at the beginning of January, that was a little more than a month after it happened.
Since this matter was taken very seriously, each person received very harsh penalties. Charges were filed against two Brookville teens who recorded on social media videos of themselves holding down and repeatedly kicking an immobile white-tailed deer.
Alexander Brock Smith received two counts of aggravated cruelty to animal, a count carrying with it seven years incarceration and multiple years of hunting license revocations; two counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated cruelty to animal, with the same amount of incarceration and license revocations; one count of cruelty animal, penalties yet to be determined; multiple years of hunting license revocation; one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, disturbance of game or wildlife, penalties yet to be determined; multiples years of hunting license revocation, unlawful possession game or wildlife, penalties yet to be determined; multiple years of hunting license revocation; unlawful devices and methods, $150 to $300 in fines; multiple years of hunting license revocation and regulations, and protective material required, $100 to $200 in fines, multiple years of hunting license revocation.
The 17-year old juvenile accomplice received similar charges.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said the filing of charges bring to an end a thorough investigation about an incident that has drawn much attention and public outrage. Burhans said posts about the incident on the agency’s Facebook page have made clear the contempt hunters hold for the actions depicted on the video.
“Hunters are taught at an early age to hunt ethically, to be respectful of the game they hunt, the property upon which they hunt and other hunters,” he said. “The game commission’s Hunter-Trapper Education program emphasizes these longstanding principles to new hunters.”
I contacted the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to see if it had anything on its records that states that “the book” can be thrown at anglers who would be affixed with Aggravated to cruelty to animal charges, etc.
I was told, “All laws pertaining to violations are in the Summary Booklet that one gets when he or she buy a license.”
There is a stipulation combined within that one must take proper care when handling a fish, but nothing to the degree that the PGC documented.
In the years I have been an outdoor reporter, I have witnessed improper care while dislodging hooks from fish, particularly on open day trout season. I even received word that one angler filleted a live trout and then threw the fish back in the water. I’d title that as a “first-class sin!”
In as much as this is the last day of the month, I need not remind you that the end of February marks the date that no one is not only allowed to fish the streams of Pennsylvania, but no trout are to be harvested from the lakes, as well. Need I state that there are regulations governing these waters.
Persons accused of violating the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Code face serious consequences.
Law enforcement personnel have the authority to confiscate or seize fishing equipment that is used fishing regulations. The PFBC may, upon proper notice, suspend or revoke fishing and boating privileges or permits. There are additional fines for second offenders.
