NWTF banquet —
The National Wildlife Turkey Federation’s Local Chapter No. 1 will be holding its 37th annual Hunting Heritage Banquet Thursday, Feb. 20 at Roosevelt Hall in Norvelt.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.
Plans have been made to make this event one you won’t want to miss!
If you’re looking to walk away with many winnings of various items, NWTF members have made available such items as a 2020 NWTF Gun of the Year, an engraved Benelli Monetefeltro 20-gauge shotgun. The fantastic weapon has a slim graceful forend combined with an anodized lightweight receiver, keeps the weight minimal and the swing quick. Its value is well over a $1,000.
But that is only one item. The banquet is offering literally thousands of dollars in prizes. Get out your checkbooks and make plans to attend this worthy cause.
But that is just one of the many items that will be given away if one bears the lucky ticket. Some of the other prizes include a Giclee masterpiece called “Tattle-Tail” by Melissa Ball, depicting two cute small puppies, one with its paws on the head of the other; “The Candidate,” a turkey sculpture by Greg O’Neal; a Williamsburg Traditional Rocker; a NWTF Gun Concealment Bench and much more.
Meal packages are priced categorically.
The fee for a single dinner and an adult membership is $65. Two dinners and one adult membership is $95.
If anyone can’t attend but wants to renew his or her membership, the cost is $35 for an adult membership. Along the same lines, if a sponsor can’t attend but wishes to renew his or her membership, the fee is $250.
To underwrite the banquet, the price is $100.
There will also be options for sponsor members: $315 for a single person who will receive a meal and membership, in addition to $100 in Sportsman’s Raffle Tickets NWTF gift-sponsor only gun drawing, tax deduction, sponsor pin, decal membership card, recognition at the banquet, six issues of Turkey Country Magazine and four issues of Turkey Talk Magazine, and a 2020 sponsor gift and Zink Calls Custom Box Call.
A sponsor couple will be charged $340 and receive the same as above and get two meals.
There is even a Super Sponsor Package. For $500, one will get all of the above plus a Tactacam Solo Camera Package.
A 2020 sponsor membership incentives include one gun given away every four dponsors, a Sage Axis XP Camo Mo Break Up, a 6.5 Creedmoor/22 w/scope NWTF Logo, $100 in raffle tickets, sponsor pin and decal, recognition at banquet and a 2020 sponsor gift, a Zink Calls Custom Box Call.
Don’t wait another minute! Get your Early Bird Raffle Tickets before Feb. 9.
Persons can purchase a Boss Gobbler or Poult Packages. The former is $150 and includes $300 worth of sportsman raffle tickets and a banquet Knife and hat while the latter is $60 and includes $100 worth of sportsman raffle tickets.
If one buys an “Early Bird Ticket” using the sportsman’s raffle tickets, he or she is eligible to win the 2020 Elk Giclee titled “Mountain Music” by Jay Kemp showing a moose calling in the wilds.
For tickets to attend, submit name, address, city, state, zip code, email address, membership number (if applicable), along with the dollar amount for both banquet tickets and raffle tickets with check payable to Local Chapter No. 1, NWTF and mail to David Bigley, 246 Hornertown Road, Scottdale PA, 15683.
To purchase tickets online, go to: https://events.nwtf.org/381260-2020.
For questions, contact Bigley at 724-887-4584 or email him at dmbigleyod@zoominternet.net.
The mission of the NWTF is no less urgent today than when it was founded in 1973. It’s hoped that the years to come will be instrumental in not only enhancing wild turkey populations, but restructuring habitat for the various species and assuring quality of hunting.
