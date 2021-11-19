Beaver population on the rise —
The beaver, the North America’s largest rodent, was all but eliminated back in the early 1800s because of trapping. Beaver pelts back then would be about $80 each compared to today’s dollar. By the end of the 19th century, uncontrolled trapping and habitat loss eliminated beavers in Pennsylvania and most of eastern states, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC). By the beginning of the 20th century, beavers were extirpated from Pennsylvania. In 1903, the state legislature passed a law protecting the species. In 1917, the PGC released a pair of Wisconsin beavers in a remote part of Cameron County valley. Subsequent releases of 100 beavers occurred during 1918 to 1925. Purchases of the same species from Canadian agencies were live-trapped and released on refuges throughout the state. By 1934, the population increased substantially and stable enough to allow a trapping season. That year, 6,455 beavers, were harvested. In 2014, 80 years later, 17,602 beavers were harvested.
Today, this aquatic furbearer is back! Aided by modern wildlife management, the PGC and other conservation groups, the beaver has repopulated most of its former range. Presently, there are 10 to 15 million beavers living in the state of Pennsylvania.
Beavers are found with the highest concentration in the glaciated northwestern and northeastern counties. Using branches, mud and rocks, they build dams and lodges on streams and creeks, and along the edges of lakes and rivers. Many years ago, while fishing Paddy’s Hole behind the Fifth Ward of Latrobe, I came upon a beaver lodge along the shore.
Known to be shy, these animals are mainly nocturnal, but those interested in catching a glimpse of one of the creatures may be blessed by staking out a beaver pond in the early morning and near sundown, the PGC advises.
According to Bill Hobbs of The Mystic Times, who has studied this species for quite some time stated, “Adult beavers, for example, are hefty, weighing 40 to 65 pounds, and active.” The PGC revealed that it has records of beavers weighing up to 70 pounds. Hobbs went on to state, “Beavers were born to build dams. Why? Dams raise water levels, provide a refuge for these animals and a refuge from their predators. And if there are any leaks in their dams, both adults and juveniles quickly become, as the saying goes, ‘busy as beavers,’ plastering over holes with sticks, brush and mud for a good reason. Their lives depend upon it.”
Hobbs made reference to Judy M. Wilson, author of Beavers in Connecticut, Their Natural History and Management. In it, she stated, “Beavers typically walk on all four legs, but if carrying mud or sticks, they may hold the materials in their front paws and walk upright. In water these animals are completely waterproofed. When underwater, thin membranes protect the beaver’s eyes and internal valves automatically close within the ears and the nose. The lip can seal tightly around the front teeth, preventing water from entering the throat and trachea and enabling the beaver to chew underwater.”
Beavers, so states the PGC, live in a family group with occasional unrelated members. Generally, five to 12 beavers occupy a colony. Members of one colony may live in multiple lodges or bank burrows. Beavers within the family group maintain and defend a territory.
In keeping with the PGC’s mission, beavers must be managed for the benefit of other wildlife species, their habitats, and all Pennsylvanians for generations to come. The PGC’s management mission is to establish stable beaver populations in balance with their habitat for the benefit of wetland wildlife species and humans through proper population monitoring, harvest management, and damage control. The goals of Pennsylvania’s beaver management are to (1.) establish sustained beaver populations within suitable habitat, (2.) monitor the beaver harvest, (3.) minimize beaver damage complaints, (4.) increase public awareness, and (5.) provide opportunities to use and experience beavers.
