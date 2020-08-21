August — Month of memories —
I received an e-mail from one of my readers recently telling me of an incident that happened to him personally that he thought would be of interest to those who value my column.
Thomas Tomosky stated, “I was out on the porch having a cigar yesterday afternoon. The hummingbirds were zipping around the feeder. All of a sudden, one of them hit our living room window and fell to the ground. It was knocked out cold. I gently picked it up to keep it warm in my hand. I then prayed to God that He would have mercy on this little bird and let it live. Then, it woke up and was looking around for a few times. Soon thereafter, it suddenly took off, hovering in front of me for five to ten seconds, as if to say, “Thank you.” Then it flew off as fast as ever. A happy ending!”
If every bird could be so blessed!
***
Imagine a rabbit the length of 4-feet, 4-inches in length that eats more than 2,000 carrots and 700 apples a year. To have something that size running around in our yards would, indeed, be freakish.
To see a picture with its owner and a story to go with it, log onto https://www.tacorelish.com. Just when you thought you saw it all, here is a new one for the books, particularly rabbit lovers such as yours truly.
***
Every month throughout the year brings with it some sort of memory. Some people may favor Thanksgiving, Christmas or birthdays as times to remember, because these are happy times that bring families together. Living by myself, it’s not the same without my wife, so I spend many of these past times of reunions by myself, doing however I feel led.
August, in particular, reflects happy times during my high school years when my parents, brother and sister, would travel to New Hampshire as my parents were members of the Appalachian Mountain Club. There, we would rent a cabin, take part with others enjoying the great outdoors and even have meal and partake in activities in its meeting hall during the evenings.
Almost daily we would be led up one of many trails to the top of a mountain where we would eat a bagged lunch given to us and prepared in the club’s kitchen. Then we would look for springs coming from the mountainous terrain and using tin cups, scooping up the water so to satisfy our thirsts.
During the time we left before descending, we would look for minerals such as red quartz or mica. Able to collect a few souvenirs, we would put pieces in our knapsacks to not only cart back to camp, but eventually select choices to take home with us. Oh, and the view ... no matter which way we looked, the beauty of it all was breath-taking.
I don’t know of any sport my father loved more than to hike the paths of that area. Having done it many years, he knew what to expect at the top of every mountain. In a sense, he was our guide, mentor and along with our mother, helped us understand the integral parts of nature and how it all tied together.
I even found myself hiking alone along a stream. Along the way, I happened to look down and notice a cigarette butt lying among the leaves. I picked it up. Walking over to a large boulder, I climbed on top and looked over its side. I noticed the water was still and the pool maybe three feet deep. I dropped the cigarette butt into it and immediately a large trout swooped it up from underneath and inhaled that piece of waste. To this day, I’ll never forget it.
Could it be that living here in the Laurel Highlands is a reflection of those wonderful times? Possibly...
