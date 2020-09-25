Butterflies on the decline? —
I was taken aback by an article that appeared in the Pennsylvania Outdoor News, titled “Where did many of the butterflies go this summer?” in the Aug. 28 edition. I state this because my backyard is plastered with monarchs in particular. Of course, there are little white butterflies that are making their presence known on a daily basis.
When the author, Marcus Schneck, stated that he observed a decline, I was inclined to read the story, for I wanted to see the conclusions drawn that differed so much from what I have been observing.
“The drastic decline in monarchs was expected after the Center of Biological Diversity announced that the winter 2019-2020 population of the species in the central Mexican mountains where all the monarch butterflies east of the Rocky Mountains spend the winter was less than half of what it was the previous winter,” he stated.
It was also noted that, “it was less than half the population that scientists believe is needed for the species to avoid extinction.”
Co-founder and president of Butterflies and The International Butterfly Breeders Association, Rick Mikula, spoke of the beginning of August as having an “explosion of butterflies to the point that our garden looked like a Disney movie.” He theorized the reason for it was the hot summer temperatures. If the temperatures get too hot and eggs will not hatch. Dry weather will also kill their food, milkweed. “Temperatures above 95 degrees can be lethal to all stages of development and adults are incapable of mating,” he said.
Jerry Wiedmann, lead organizer of the Ohio Lepidopterists believe global warming contributes to the decline, as well. “It will have a negative effective on some species. Numbers have been way down in all of the survey work that I am aware of this spring and summer.”
On the other hand, Michael Skvarla, assistant research professor of arthropod identification offered a somewhat contradicting view, at least for the short term. “Weekly monitoring and July 4 counts as well, I have been seeing some evidence of recovery in the last couple of weeks with second and third brood butterflies emerging now,” he said.
He went on to state, “I haven’t noticed any decline in State College and am seeing more butterflies this year compared to years past.”
“It will be interesting next year to see how much of an improvement that would bring,” Wiedmann stated.
***
A number of weeks ago, I was watching a television documentary on rattlesnakes when I learned a most interesting fact. It centered around a woman who was doing some gardening and noticed a rattlesnake nearby. Fearing she might get bit, she thought she get the upper hand and kill the slithering predator.
So, she did as she set out to do. She cut off the snake’s head thinking she would be safe and out of danger. Little did she know rattlesnakes can bite even though their heads are not attached to their body. I call it one of those marvels of nature. With that last statement brings this warning. If you come upon one of these snakes, stay as far away as possible.
One’s chances will be decreased if you use a little common sense.
Copperheads, on the other hand, will shy away from victims challenging them. One columnist in the recent copy of Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Tom Venesky, stated, “More people are afraid of copperheads than they are of rattlesnakes.”
A survey was done and a number of questions with answers followed. If one were to step on a snake, would it bite? To make a long story short, “69 snakes were stepped on. Fifteen of the snakes fled the scene before any research was ever conducted, three more fled when they were initially approached by the researchers and one attempted to strike before slithering away.”
With all said and done, copperheads should be treated with respect and caution.
