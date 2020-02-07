Color them purple —
Well, they are starting to pop up all over the place, the latest at Keystone State Park in New Alexandria.
If you drive into the parking lot where the restrooms are located, one of those Electronic Car Charging Stations can be seen just to the right of the building.
“It’s a sign of the times,” one park representative stated.
And with the amount of traffic that arrives on a daily basis, it only makes sense that one of these units be placed where it will readily be accessible for all visitors who have cars that require that needed equipment.
January 26 marked the date House Bill 1772 became a statute in Pennsylvania.
To most people, that means nothing. But to hunters, it means everything.
Noted in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Vol. 17, No. 3, Jan. 31, under the title of, “Purple Paint Posting, hunters need to know about new trespassing marks,” new laws have been expanded allowing landowners to apply a painted strip of purple paint on trees instead of posting their properties with printed trespass notices.
According to bill sponsor Rep. Dawn Keefer, “The legislation was needed for various reasons.” She went on to state, “Too often, no trespassing signs become tattered or illegible over time, or they are removed by nefarious acts or adverse weather conditions.”
“The new law simply gives landowners,” states Charlie Burchfield, contributing writer, “a second option to post notices that trespassing on their property is not allowed,” Keefer noted.
Visibility seems to be the key here. Purple paint sections off property lines much more defined than any other product.
As with any law, there are stipulations. Markings have to be “one inch in width, and not less than eight inches in length.”
Burchfield stated, “The line must be placed so that the bottom of the mark is not less than three feet from the ground nor more than five feet from the ground, and placed at locations that are readable visible to a person approaching the property, and no more than 100 feet apart.”
Here’s an interesting fact. “Not every paint that is purple can be used to warn against trespassing.” On the other hand, he said that, “From one state to another, the manner in which the color is displayed is universal.”
When asked if there were any exceptions to the law in Pennsylvania, Burchfield was told, “Pennsylvania has two exceptions to the law. One is for an unarmed person who enters onto posted property for the soul purpose of retrieving a hunting dog, while two counties are exempt from the law, Allegheny and Philadelphia.”
Arkansas was the first state to establish a purple paint law. Next came Texas in 1997, followed by 12 additional states: Arkansas Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Maine, Montana, Kansas, Illinois, Idaho, Florida, Arizona, and now Pennsylvania.
“This new law will serve as a reminder to everyone to ask as a reminder to everyone for permission before entering someone’s else’s land.”
Yesterday, in my “Off the Wall” column, I did a story about a fellow singing a song — an old standard, “This Land is Your Land.”
As I talked to another reader about how a singer ended his song by stating, “This land was not made for you and me…”
“What he was trying to convey,” I was told, was that, “There is too much posting of land everywhere I go. To drive quite a distance and then see that I can’t fish an area of lake because the land is posted is very troublesome to me.
“I am not hurting anything by fishing a section of a lake. If I catch a fish and let it go, what harm is it? Fishing is my relaxation.”
I can only imagine if the angler asked the landowner nicely, an agreement could be worked out.
